Job Details

We are seeking a talented Product Designer to join the VIZIT Team. This role will be a member of our core team building and expanding upon VIZIT’s first-of-its-kind visual intelligence platform and image analysis services that are already in use by some of the biggest brands in the world. This position represents an opportunity to influence the evolution of the design of the software in a material way. You’ll work alongside engineering, product management, to accelerate the growth of our business as we’re hitting an exciting inflection point in our company's journey.

Applicants must include a link to their design portfolio.

In this role you will:

Create design mockups and high fidelity deliverables in line with our existing standards.

Continuously push for improvements to our SaaS products.

Represent the voice of the customer in all design decisions.

Maintain Vizit’s design system in a scalable way and ensure that patterns are properly updated and adopted.

Create functional prototypes from designs for internal and customer feedback.

Participate in customer feedback sessions to capture pain points and feature requests.

Stay up to date with the latest design trends and industry best practices.

Proactively solicit and provide feedback from designers and a broader product team in order to continually raise our bar for quality.

Collaborate with engineering and product management to ensure smooth collaboration, execution and handoff between design and engineering.

Experience and Skill Set