Lead Product Designer

Job Details

About The Role:

At the moment Vantage is just the founding team and we are looking to hire a founding product designer. We are looking for someone to own the entire design of the platform and be directly involved in research, ideation & solution-ing.

About Us:

Vantage is a cloud cost transparency platform. We are a New York City based (but remote-friendly), Andreessen Horowitz backed, seed stage startup focused on providing insights to and facilitating collaboration between engineering and finance with the goal of enabling businesses to make better financial decisions.

Learn More About the Space

What You Will Do:

Collaborate with founders and engineers on feature discovery, ideation and design.

Lead user research efforts to create and prioritize roadmap items

Design simple, elegant, data-driven, user-centric experiences that delight users

Define the user experience, interactions, and user interface through user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design

Help shape the product strategy and vision

What We're Looking For:

5+ Years of Relevant Product Design Experience

Strong command of interaction design, visual design and information architecture with a mind for simplicity of design

Capable of communicating and prototyping interactions rapidly at all levels of resolution

Deep knowledge of modern web UI patterns

Have owned a shipped design through multiple iterations

Bonus Points:

Data visualization, BI or Finance related design experience

Familiarity with AWS, Azure or other related cloud services



