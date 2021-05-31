Lead Product Designer
About The Role:
At the moment Vantage is just the founding team and we are looking to hire a founding product designer. We are looking for someone to own the entire design of the platform and be directly involved in research, ideation & solution-ing.
About Us:
Vantage is a cloud cost transparency platform. We are a New York City based (but remote-friendly), Andreessen Horowitz backed, seed stage startup focused on providing insights to and facilitating collaboration between engineering and finance with the goal of enabling businesses to make better financial decisions.
What You Will Do:
- Collaborate with founders and engineers on feature discovery, ideation and design.
- Lead user research efforts to create and prioritize roadmap items
- Design simple, elegant, data-driven, user-centric experiences that delight users
- Define the user experience, interactions, and user interface through user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design
- Help shape the product strategy and vision
What We're Looking For:
- 5+ Years of Relevant Product Design Experience
- Strong command of interaction design, visual design and information architecture with a mind for simplicity of design
- Capable of communicating and prototyping interactions rapidly at all levels of resolution
- Deep knowledge of modern web UI patterns
- Have owned a shipped design through multiple iterations
Bonus Points:
- Data visualization, BI or Finance related design experience
- Familiarity with AWS, Azure or other related cloud services