Job Details

Creative Director / Remote / Marketing / Full-Time

TL;DR: Fast-growing early-stage startup seeking Creative Director. In doing so, we’ll empower the most ambitious people in the world to build the future. Details below! (this role is totally remote)





About On Deck

On Deck is where ambitious people grow, together.

On Deck is where the world's top talent comes to connect. Whatever it is our fellows want to do next, our ever-growing community and action-oriented programming will help them get there—fast. If our fellows want to learn something new to up-level their career, launch and scale big ideas, or make lifelong friends, this is the place.





Role Overview

- As On Deck's Creative Director, you are responsible for ensuring strategic, seamless brand experiences - working closely with Marketing, Members and Product teams to elevate On Deck's global brand and optimize the customer journey end-to-end.

- Huge opportunity to take the reigns and lead at On Deck – this role will have massive impact across the company.

- You will be playing a key role in developing and applying On Deck’s visual identity across marketing, sales and product teams.





What you will do:

Build On Deck's Brand Design architecture, language and guidelines, lead its implementation, development, and continuous improvement across our communities, products, learnings programs, and content.

Collaborate with Product Design to create and maintain a cohesive and consistent brand experience between Marketing and Product.

Collaborate with our Content and Members teams, and others, to establish a clear and concise brand voice, tone, and personality

Continually iterate on concepts in an effort to make the brand relevant and relatable to our audiences.

Build out and management of an online brand content hub.

Who you are:

5+ years of experience in communications and brand design, preferably for leading global consumer digital brands - (marketplace, platform, or social a plus).

Demonstrated success working with a holistic brand identity.

An exceptional portfolio featuring branding, marketing, and identity design.

Fundamental knowledge of the formal elements of design including color, typography, and layout.

Familiarity with web and mobile app technologies/formats and how to design for them; design for mobile-first, responsive websites.

Detail-oriented, pixel-perfection obsessed and blessed with good taste.

Think and design in scalable systems, not one-off solutions.

Why you might be excited about us:

We’re tackling a big problem with even bigger potential. Participants in our existing Fellowships say great things about us.

You’ll be able to work remotely and (mostly) set your own schedule. On Deck was a remote-first team even before COVID, so we know what makes for a great remote environment.

You'll have a lot of flexibility in your role, and will be able to help define what our operations infrastructure looks like going forward.

We're backed by a who’s who of the biggest names in the venture investing world, including Village Global, Keith Rabois, Balaji Srinivasan, Bloomberg Beta, and so many more. (Read more about our fundraise and 50-year vision here.)

Why you might *not* be excited about us:

We are a young company with about 100 people, so if you like more established companies, this role isn’t for you. You'll help create our company's culture.

We're an early-stage startup. Projects and priorities are likely to shift.

Everyone on the team is extremely mission-driven and works incredibly hard to push towards our lofty ambitions. Most people won’t be cut out for it.

You should be comfortable with just a dash of chaos. This is not the kind of job where you show up and we tell you exactly what to do every day.

On Deck is an unabashedly pro-startup, pro-tech organization. If that’s not your thing, this isn’t the place for you.





Compensation

This role comes with a competitive salary, stock options, you can take any PTO you need, anytime you need, and employee benefits including generous healthcare.

Location

Our team works remotely, and we are excited about candidates globally. Please note that our team works on GMT-7 PST-friendly hours, so your location will affect your work hours, which may be difficult from Europe or Asia.

You would start as soon as possible.

If you were to join On Deck, we'd want you to love it. We also know that it can be hard to tell from the outside looking in whether that would be the case for you. So, we challenged ourselves to develop an honest set of reasons someone wouldn't want to join our company. We hope it helps you make an informed decision about whether On Deck is a place you'd love to work. In summary, On Deck may not be the place for you if:

• Another company's mission gets you way more fired up.

• You want a 9-5 job.

• You do your best work in highly-structured, steady-paced, and meticulously-planned environments.

• You like finding and poking holes more than you like filling them.

• You see differences as divisions.





You can read the details of why On Deck may not be the company for you on our Non-Values page.