Online Course Instructors

Job Details

We are a small company looking to hire different creatives to help us make online courses for various programs. We are looking for the following types of creatives:





- Audio editors: these guys will be doing work with audio, and this has two subcategories

+Editing recorded audio

+Editing/ Creating audio for music





- Video editors: these guys will use things like Adobe Premiere Pro and Vegas Pro





- Image editors: for programs like Photoshop





- Illustrators: people who will create original art with programs like Adobe Illustrator/ Animate, such as logos





These are the programs we are interested in making courses for:





Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe XD

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Animate

Adobe InDesign

Adobe Lightroom Classic

Affinity Photo

Dreamweaver

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Google Drive & Slides





We would like to hire people on a freelancer basis at the beginning, but if you meet our quality standards, deadlines, and communicate with us well, there's potential for a full time position where we would pay you to learn how to use different programs and then make courses about them.





Instructors do not need to be on camera, but they must be able to screen record in FullHD and they must have decent audio. All applicants will be required to send us a 30 second video sample so we can check the audio and video quality.





The length of the courses will depend on the program being taught and our freelance rate is 40-60 USD per finished hour of the course.