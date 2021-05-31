Graphic Designer - Full-time
Wecom is seeking an imaginative, highly collaborative Graphic Designer to create graphics for our growing portfolio of e-commerce brands.:
- FB, IG, Pinterest
- Paid ad campaigns
- Social media feed/story
- Website
- Marketing pieces
- Misc eg pitch deck
- Product branding related
- Landing page
In this role, you will be directly responsible for all aspects of the design process, from research and ideation to illustration, design, iteration, and production of publish-ready files. You will report to the Marketing Manager.
Your content will be distributed between various social media and marketing channels and your performance will be measured based on conversions and marketing effectiveness.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Conceptualize visuals based on requirements
- Prepare rough drafts and present ideas
- Develop logos and other designs using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator
- Use the appropriate colours and layouts for each graphic
- Work with copywriters and digital marketers to produce the final design
- Test graphics across various media
- Amend designs after feedback
- Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand
REQUIREMENTS
- Must have an experience in E-commerce/ Activewear / Social Media Ads / Ads Banners / Landers / Corporate Identity Design/ B2B Website/Packaging design/ Logo/ Photo shooting etc
- Relative to this experience please provide a strong portfolio upon application
- Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)
- A keen eye for aesthetics and details
- Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines
- Degree in Design, Fine Arts or related field is a plus
Relative to this experience please provide a link to your online portfolio (or to a PDF of your work).
Applications without a portfolio will not be considered.