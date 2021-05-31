Graphic Designer - Full-time

Job Details

Wecom is seeking an imaginative, highly collaborative Graphic Designer to create graphics for our growing portfolio of e-commerce brands.:

FB, IG, Pinterest

Paid ad campaigns

Social media feed/story

Website

Marketing pieces

Misc eg pitch deck

Product branding related

Landing page

In this role, you will be directly responsible for all aspects of the design process, from research and ideation to illustration, design, iteration, and production of publish-ready files. You will report to the Marketing Manager.

Your content will be distributed between various social media and marketing channels and your performance will be measured based on conversions and marketing effectiveness.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Conceptualize visuals based on requirements

Prepare rough drafts and present ideas

Develop logos and other designs using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Use the appropriate colours and layouts for each graphic

Work with copywriters and digital marketers to produce the final design

Test graphics across various media

Amend designs after feedback

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand

REQUIREMENTS

Must have an experience in E-commerce/ Activewear / Social Media Ads / Ads Banners / Landers / Corporate Identity Design/ B2B Website/Packaging design/ Logo/ Photo shooting etc

Relative to this experience please provide a strong portfolio upon application

Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)

A keen eye for aesthetics and details

Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines

Degree in Design, Fine Arts or related field is a plus

Relative to this experience please provide a link to your online portfolio (or to a PDF of your work).

Applications without a portfolio will not be considered.