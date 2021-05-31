Sr. Graphics Designer (Creative Lead)

Job Details

**EventMobi is a remote-first company and this is a remote position. You may reside anywhere as long as you can work North American time zones.





About You

For you design is more than just pixels on the screen. Great design to market a software product is about supporting a visual identity and consistency across mediums to help educate and inspire any viewer. You consider yourself a team-player, great communicator, energetic and systematic. Marketing design to you is more than just making things look beautiful, it's about making viewers to stop, pay attention, and guiding them to take action. Your idea of design is a holistic approach across mediums and channels and how a great design can dance with words on the screen to create the right feeling ;)





You have worked as part of a marketing team or within a marketing agency. And ideally you have done work for a software product. You know what it takes to design websites, downloadable assets, infographics, visuals for interactive assets and maybe even designed a tradeshow booth in the past.





As the Senior Designer at EventMobi you will be the main creative lead and will also manage and mentor other designers on the team (currently 1 strong). You have a unique role in establishing the visual identity for the company. You will have the responsibility of developing digital properties and other marketing assets and/or overseeing their development to ensure they align with the overall look and feel of the EventMobi brand.





What Your Work Will Focus On

Evolve, own and iterate on the brand visual identity and voice for multi-channel campaigns that touch all areas of the customer experience—including all marketing campaigns, web, and experiential elements of the brand.

Work closely with our Product Design team to ensure product benefits and features are accurately communicated in creative ways that resonate with our target customers and aligned with our market positioning.

Partner with key stakeholders including our Sales and Customer Support teams to develop creatives that meet cross-functional needs and are aligned with our product branding.

Guide the creative process from start to finish, ensuring all work reflects our visual/verbal identity.

Guide our Jr. Marketing Designer on how to best support team objectives and help execute your creative vision.

Collaborate with external partners to create materials for advertising and sponsorship campaigns to drive business objectives.





What You Will Bring To The Team

Minimum 5 years of experience as an Art/Creative Director, Senior Designer or similar

Motivated self-starter with excellent knowledge of current design principles

Team player with experience at managing multiple projects against tight deadlines

A thought leader with highly creative ideas

Ability to build relationships with various stakeholders

Experienced in UX design, led web / UX projects

Excellent understanding of UI design principles

High level of knowledge and proficiency in Sketch or Adobe CC (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop)

High level of knowledge and proficiency with HTML, Wordpress and CSS

Strong understanding of typography, graphics, marketing and communications

Understanding and past experience creating integrated content across all marketing channels from digital, social media, paid media, to mobile

A compelling portfolio showcasing your past work

Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate with multiple teams as well as executive leadership

Strong presentation and organizational skills

Comfortable in a very fast-paced environment with high autonomy

University and/or college degree in visual design, web design or equivalent





Success in this role:

A clear vision for delivering B2B messaging and inspiring action through the creation of well designed creative materials

Ability to work with a diverse team across multiple functions, leveraging input and business requirements and turning that into creative designs that produce results whether demo requests, event registrations or other

Creation of digital properties and other marketing assets that stand out amongst a range of competitors

Development of a complete brand guidelines document that is kept up-to-date

Process developed and managed for design creativity as well as consistency within brand parameters

A keen interest in being a team player who contributes to the overall success of the marketing and sales organizations and EventMobi overall





Remote Workspace Requirements

You have access to a quiet, comfortable, and ergonomic workspace and working environment.

You have a reliable ethernet connection of at least 30Mbps upload speed with

wired connection or reliable WiFi at home.





What You Will Get From EventMobi

We offer the experience of a lifetime working with a dynamic, fun, open-minded and diverse team, who are excited to show up every day with passion to make a difference and help their colleagues and customers.

Top of the line hardware (Macbook Pro, Noise-Canceling headset, etc)

Competitive compensation

Company Stock-Options





About EventMobi

We are witnessing how events and conferences are being reimagined online, and we are building on ten years of event technology experience to innovate one of the most customizable and engaging virtual event platforms. We are an award-winning tech startup with teams in Toronto, Berlin and Manila, with thousands of customers around the globe.

In the era of COVID-19, we are hard at work helping thousands of events pivot to virtual. EventMobi has a huge impact on the success of our customers’ events and on their attendee experience. We are on a mission to revolutionize how event planners promote, market and manage their virtual and in-person events, and how remote and on-site attendees experience conferences. We would love for you to join us and leave your mark.





Learn more about Eventmobi & our remote-first culture

We're focused on building the most comprehensive event and conference management platform. Our mission is to help planners create incredible event experiences with technology, as we believe live events online or in-person, bring people together to enable change. We've already changed how 25,000+ events in 70+ countries use technology at their events, and most recently supported over 150,000+ hours of virtual events.

EventMobi is a remote-first company with a distributed global workforce. We do have local offices in Toronto, Manila and Berlin but everyone is equal and communicates the same way regardless if you work from home or from the office. We have changed our working culture to be more asynchronous, with better documentation, goal setting and collaborative technologies for remote work.





Being accountable along with effective planning and communication to deliver results per expectation, is a critical aspect of our success as a remote-first company. We offer flexible work hours in local time zones and encourage healthy work life balance. We have dedicated days and hours for live company-wide meetings and practice asynchronous modes of sharing and collaborating as much as possible. By the way, we think your birthdays should be spend with friends and family so its an official paid time off here for everyone :)





EventMobi is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment.





