Job Details

Why project44?

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

About the Design team

We use design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We have a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project. Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

The Design team advocates for our customers and works alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences. You will report to the SVP of Design and work alongside product designers, as well as colleagues from Customer Success, Product, and Brand teams.

This role

You’ll join as a Research Operations Manager — our first research role. You’ll work alongside product designers to ensure that we start and finish every project with customer research. Collaborating with customer success and product operations teams, you’ll identify, source, and coordinate the best customers for research. In tandem with product designers, you’ll ensure we’re using the best user research methods for each project.

Additionally, you’ll build and manage our centralized research repository, ensure insight documents and research outputs are shared across the organization, and manage our research CRM.

What should excite you about designing for project44:

Getting to reimagine the world of global logistics — replacing complex, legacy systems with a modern, delightful experience for every persona involved.

Impacting the ways your favorite brands and stores manage their supply chains.

A strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project.

Working across dozens of complex, unique personas.

Close collaboration with product management and customer success.

A fun, upbeat, and fast-paced team to work with spread across the globe.

What gets us excited about you:

Experience as a user research or as a research ops team member within a technology company, agency, or similar.

Knowledge of research methodologies and tools to ensure we drive the best insights for product teams.

Highly organized and detail oriented.

Strong communication skills and ability to distill complex topics in approachable terms.

Experience using product analytics tools (e.g Fullstory, Pendo,or Mixpanel) to identify research candidates

Ability to foster and build relationships in cross-functional environments.

Experience with research tooling like Dovetail and OptimalWorkshop.

Travel + location

You can be based anywhere in the United States, including at our HQ in Chicago, IL. You can also be based in our Amsterdam office in the Netherlands. If you are based outside of Chicago, regular travel (both domestic and international) will be required for collaboration with product teams, as well as research with our customers.

More about project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world’s leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.