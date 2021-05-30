Motion Designer & Animator

Job Details

We are an animation studio that specializes in producing Explainer videos and are looking to bring on a full-time designer & animator to work on the creation and development of visual concepts for animated videos.

This includes working with a Creative Director to achieve client objectives in a clear and meaningful video.

Your day to day tasks & responsibilities would include:

Creating storyboards, animatic sequences, graphic design, motion graphics or animation.

Sketching ideas & visual concepts

Manging project deliverables & schedules with clients in a demanding, multi-project, team environment.

Working in Adobe tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop & After Effects. Cinema 4D a plus.

Leading or experience working with a creative teams is a plus.

This would be a remote position and woud require working US (EST Timezone) hours.

If interested, please email a link to your portfolio to rohan@pushcollaborative.com