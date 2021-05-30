All Jobs
Job Details

Motion Designer & Animator

Copy

We are an animation studio that specializes in producing Explainer videos and are looking to bring on a full-time designer & animator to work on the creation and development of visual concepts for animated videos.

This includes working with a Creative Director to achieve client objectives in a clear and meaningful video.

Your day to day tasks & responsibilities would include:

  • Creating storyboards, animatic sequences, graphic design, motion graphics or animation.
  • Sketching ideas & visual concepts
  • Manging project deliverables & schedules with clients in a demanding, multi-project, team environment.
  • Working in Adobe tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop & After Effects. Cinema 4D a plus.

Leading or experience working with a creative teams is a plus.

This would be a remote position and woud require working US (EST Timezone) hours.

If interested, please email a link to your portfolio to rohan@pushcollaborative.com

Apply for this position
Push Collaborative
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 30, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position