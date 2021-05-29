Brand/Visual Designer
We’re on a mission to revive and modernize the American Dream by bringing the homebuilding process online. We couldn't be more excited to work at the intersection of software and the real world. We believe that this is where our society's best progress will come from in the next 10 years.
We're a growing team of seventeen. We come from companies like Opendoor, CBRE, Facebook, Toll Brothers, etc. We're backed by top investors, including Khosla Ventures, YCombinator, JLL Spark, Sam Altman, Kevin Hartz, and many more.
We're not taking a traditional approach, and we're not looking for traditional thinkers. Working at Atmos on the early team puts you at the cornerstone of flipping a multi-century old problem on its head. We are looking for talented individuals who not only challenge the norm, but challenge us as a team.
About You
- Obsess over aesthetic and communicating via visual design
- Passionate about creating design language that communicates Atmos' core values
- Work across the stack - from brand guidelines to implementing UI
- Excited about the opportunity to create a brand identity and implementation that inspires trust and simplicity in a complex process
- Obsess over visual consistency across product, marketing, and brand
- Hold a lofty vision of the future and the drive to execute day-to-day
- Excited about the opportunity to take on an age-old industry
- 3+ years of relevant experience in brand/graphic/visual design
- Interest in architecture or interior design is a plus!
About the Role
- Own the perception of Atmos across all mediums
- Work with leadership to define how Atmos is positioned to homebuyers, builders and agents
- Create and evolve a brand identity and design guidelines that reflect our core values
- Implement the design guidelines via marketing assets such as landing pages, one pagers, and decks for homebuyers and partners
- Own the look and feel of the Atmos component library across product and marketing
- Put your magic touch on product screens before they're shipped out
- Work between marketing and product to maintain consistency across the brand strategy and implementation
- Contribute to the direction and implementation of Atmos model homes
Comp
- 0.1-0.2%
- $110k-$150k
- $2k hardware allowance
- Co-working space allowance
- Annual paid offsite
- Medical/dental/vision insurance
- Unlimited PTO
- Paid parental leave