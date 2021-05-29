Brand/Visual Designer

Job Details

We’re on a mission to revive and modernize the American Dream by bringing the homebuilding process online. We couldn't be more excited to work at the intersection of software and the real world. We believe that this is where our society's best progress will come from in the next 10 years.

We're a growing team of seventeen. We come from companies like Opendoor, CBRE, Facebook, Toll Brothers, etc. We're backed by top investors, including Khosla Ventures, YCombinator, JLL Spark, Sam Altman, Kevin Hartz, and many more.

We're not taking a traditional approach, and we're not looking for traditional thinkers. Working at Atmos on the early team puts you at the cornerstone of flipping a multi-century old problem on its head. We are looking for talented individuals who not only challenge the norm, but challenge us as a team.

About You

Obsess over aesthetic and communicating via visual design

Passionate about creating design language that communicates Atmos' core values

Work across the stack - from brand guidelines to implementing UI

Excited about the opportunity to create a brand identity and implementation that inspires trust and simplicity in a complex process

Obsess over visual consistency across product, marketing, and brand

Hold a lofty vision of the future and the drive to execute day-to-day

Excited about the opportunity to take on an age-old industry

3+ years of relevant experience in brand/graphic/visual design

Interest in architecture or interior design is a plus!

About the Role

Own the perception of Atmos across all mediums

Work with leadership to define how Atmos is positioned to homebuyers, builders and agents

Create and evolve a brand identity and design guidelines that reflect our core values

Implement the design guidelines via marketing assets such as landing pages, one pagers, and decks for homebuyers and partners

Own the look and feel of the Atmos component library across product and marketing

Put your magic touch on product screens before they're shipped out

Work between marketing and product to maintain consistency across the brand strategy and implementation

Contribute to the direction and implementation of Atmos model homes

