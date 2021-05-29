Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

Medusa is seeking a talented Product Designer who is both infinitely curious but also practical. You'll work with our Director of Design to create amazing and intuitive user interfaces for our multiple brands. This is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the future of Medusa.

Being comfortable with a cannabis adjacent industry is a requirement.

If you join us as our first Product Designer, you will help shape:

Our future design culture Our project management practices for Product Design People that we hire The direction & focus of our products - both existing and new

What you will be doing

You will be the first full-time product designer on the team—you'll work directly with our Director of Design as well as CEO. Truthfully, we've never even written a job description for this kind of position before, so forgive us if it's not great! Let's chat about it.

Comfortable and excited to be working on both B2B and B2C products. Clarification: some of the interfaces you will be working on are used like B2B SaaS apps (multiple times a week by our customers) and some of them will be more traditional e-Commerce

Comfortable starting out at the only Product Designer on our team. You should be able to both take direction, but also be a self starter who can push back on bad ideas

Willing to explore product ideas through design

Willing to throw away ideas if they're not great and positive or optimistic enough to keep hunting for new ones

Excited to collaborate with everyone on the team: engineers, customer facing folks, etc - inspiration can come from anywhere

You have good judgement to push the most impactful ideas forward that will make users happy

You don't believe our customers are guinea pigs: we will only ship great products when they're ready. We have thousands of active customers and their experience with Medusa is of paramount importance

You have good judgement of when to ship: perfect is the enemy of good

You care about details and are excited to keep pushing your work

Skills & Experience

Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience

Up-to-date with leading design stack, best practices, and trends

Demonstrated ability to design products from end-to-end with interface and experience in mind

Strong ability to speak to design decisions from past work and/or portfolio

Cross-discipline background or interest in visual/interaction design, UX/UI, branding & identity, and typography

Expertise in Product Design software (Figma or Sketch)

Click on the Apply button below for some more information on Medusa.