All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer (UI/UX)

Copy

Medusa is seeking a talented Product Designer who is both infinitely curious but also practical. You'll work with our Director of Design to create amazing and intuitive user interfaces for our multiple brands. This is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the future of Medusa.

Being comfortable with a cannabis adjacent industry is a requirement.

If you join us as our first Product Designer, you will help shape:

  1. Our future design culture
  2. Our project management practices for Product Design
  3. People that we hire
  4. The direction & focus of our products - both existing and new

What you will be doing

  • You will be the first full-time product designer on the team—you'll work directly with our Director of Design as well as CEO. Truthfully, we've never even written a job description for this kind of position before, so forgive us if it's not great! Let's chat about it.
  • Comfortable and excited to be working on both B2B and B2C products. Clarification: some of the interfaces you will be working on are used like B2B SaaS apps (multiple times a week by our customers) and some of them will be more traditional e-Commerce
  • Comfortable starting out at the only Product Designer on our team. You should be able to both take direction, but also be a self starter who can push back on bad ideas
  • Willing to explore product ideas through design
  • Willing to throw away ideas if they're not great and positive or optimistic enough to keep hunting for new ones
  • Excited to collaborate with everyone on the team: engineers, customer facing folks, etc - inspiration can come from anywhere
  • You have good judgement to push the most impactful ideas forward that will make users happy
  • You don't believe our customers are guinea pigs: we will only ship great products when they're ready. We have thousands of active customers and their experience with Medusa is of paramount importance
  • You have good judgement of when to ship: perfect is the enemy of good
  • You care about details and are excited to keep pushing your work

Skills & Experience

  • Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience
  • Up-to-date with leading design stack, best practices, and trends
  • Demonstrated ability to design products from end-to-end with interface and experience in mind
  • Strong ability to speak to design decisions from past work and/or portfolio
  • Cross-discipline background or interest in visual/interaction design, UX/UI, branding & identity, and typography
  • Expertise in Product Design software (Figma or Sketch)

Click on the Apply button below for some more information on Medusa.

Apply for this position
Medusa
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Roseland, NJ
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 29, 2021
You might also like
  1. Web Design Jobs in Roseland
  2. Web Design Jobs in New Jersey
  3. UX Design / Research Jobs in Roseland
  4. UX Design / Research Jobs in New Jersey
  5. Product Design Jobs in Roseland
  6. Product Design Jobs in New Jersey
  7. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Roseland
  8. UI / Visual Design Jobs in New Jersey
  9. Mobile Design Jobs in Roseland
  10. Mobile Design Jobs in New Jersey
  11. Web Design Jobs
  12. UX Design / Research Jobs
  13. Product Design Jobs
  14. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  15. Mobile Design Jobs
  16. Remote Web Design Design Jobs
  17. Remote UX Design / Research Design Jobs
  18. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  19. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
  20. Remote Mobile Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Web Designers in Roseland
  2. Search Web Designers in New Jersey
  3. Search UX Designers in Roseland
  4. Search UX Designers in New Jersey
  5. Search Product Designers in Roseland
  6. Search Product Designers in New Jersey
  7. Search UI & Visual Designers in Roseland
  8. Search UI & Visual Designers in New Jersey
  9. Search Mobile Designers in Roseland
  10. Search Mobile Designers in New Jersey
  11. Search Web Designers
  12. Search UX Designers
  13. Search Product Designers
  14. Search UI & Visual Designers
  15. Search Mobile Designers
  16. Search Remote Web Designers
  17. Search Remote UX Designers
  18. Search Remote Product Designers
  19. Search Remote UI & Visual Designers
  20. Search Remote Mobile Designers
Apply for this position