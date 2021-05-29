Senior Product & UX designer

Job Details

Product & UX designer with Blockchain and either Saas platform or Social media platform experience

About the products, Tau & Agoras

IDNI is developing Tau. Tau is an intelligent social system that allows people to instantly understand each other’s opinions & knowledge then combine this with world data in an extremely powerful way. Tau enables an entire social system to have concurrent and continuous conversations that can scale to an unlimited amount of people, with complete understanding of one another with meaning intact. In short, Tau is a paradigm shift in understanding.

Tau is based upon novel logical AI technology currently under development IDNI’s in-house development team.

Agoras, also under development, will be a layer on top of Tau’s intelligent system which will serve as an intelligent economy offering features such as a knowledge market, computational resources market and, a derivatives market.

About this role

· IDNI is looking for a senior level UX & Product designer to join IDNI team, that is capable of inventing, designing and prototyping the aforementioned Tau and Agoras products.

· This role is not a role just for a creative, it is a role for an inventor, you will developing products and features that have never existed before in technology.

· You can work remotely from any location, so long as your location does not inhibit your ability to do your work and communicate at hours generally required.

· The role itself is full-time & contract/freelance

Key responsibilities

· Your goal is to build the grand vision of the company and products, aligning with the company and stakeholders

· You must be willing to learn new and technical concepts

· You will work collaboratively alongside our developers and technical Advisory Board (who are themselves developers or scientists) to scope, prototype and design new features

· You will be integrated into our technical scientific discussions and developer discussions, immersing yourself in understanding the products

· Keep up to date with developments and latest thinking regarding UX and design. Share and use this knowledge to keep developing all products.

· Successfully project manage your own work queue and optimisation roadmaps, balancing multiple projects and deadlines and always keeping stakeholders informed.

· You will work closely with, and support, the copywriters on content strategy, content design and wider UX strategy.

· Present flows, storyboards and/or wireframes to communicate concepts and ideas effectively (including interactions and design concepts). Taking a user-centred design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs

· For the Tau product, you will be leading the prototyping and design from scratch.

· For Agoras, you will be finishing off the mostly designed MVP to completion for release in Q4 2021 and refining from there.

What we look for

· Designed a deep and complex SaaS product or, Social Media platofmr with powerful user settings & flexibility, preferably multiple

· Extensive experience designing responsive web applications, – minimum 4 years

· Solid comfort using tools such as Figma (our preference), or others you may prefer e.g. Sketch & Zeplin

· Designed a Blockchain based product and must be very familiar with the Blockchain & Web3 space in general

· You must be able to show that you are capable of invention, the features and products are never before seen and thus no examples are present, though there are industries that our products disrupt you can look at

· You must be ultra-passionate about product design and the possibilities of a well designed user experience. This role requires a hardcore passion for product design.

· A strong design portfolio showcasing your previous work. We are happy to sign an NDA to view your prior work in this case.

· Excellent communication skills, and an ability to manage one's own time and workload well.

· Expert understanding of cross-browser and cross-device design considerations

· Excellent understanding of the principles of web accessibility

· Excellent understanding of multivariate or A/B testing using tools such as VWO, Optimize, Monetate.

· Top level understanding of statistics and their application to A/B testing.

· Ability to carry out user research to reveal usability issues hindering the customer journey

· Ability to produce visual aids such as wireframes and prototypes to propose and demonstrate UX improvements using tools such as XD

Super amazing if you have any of these

· Programming experience beyond front-end development

· Experience designing or deeply researching a social platform and what drives the users to engage e.g. curiosity & economics

· Business owner experience i.e. you have managed and ran your own business before (can be anything but an owner role)

· Understanding of mathematics and concepts in mathematics

Compensation & Benefits

· Salary: $45-65K

· Potential for bonuses paid in crypto-tokens (AGRS) - expected to be valuable

· Potential to earn options in the company - expected to be extremely valuable

About IDNI

IDNI is a remote-first company with employees across Europe, US and Asia. This is a permanent position open to applicants globally, provided a willingness to work Euopean timezones.

IDNI is led by Ohad Asor, inventor of Tau and Agoras and the rest of the 20 person team.

Contact: fola@idni.org with portfolio to discuss this opportunity