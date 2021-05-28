UX Product Designer

Job Details

PrimaHealth Credit is rapidly growing and we're seeking a product designer to support our mobile-first lending platform.





RESPONSIBILITIES





Lead all design initiatives related to products and features from conception to release.

Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences.

Facilitate product vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences.

Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions using UX best practices.

Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to new and existing product features.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders in a distributed environment.





QUALIFICATIONS





3+ years of UX and product design experience.

Expertise in standard design software such as Sketch, InVision, Framer, Figma, and the like is a must. Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus.

Ability understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet product needs and vision.

Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.

Experience in building design systems.

A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns.

Ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently.

Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications.

Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model.

Be passionate about resolving user pain points through great design.

Be open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism.

Be passionate about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation. Research and showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and technologies.

Prior experience in designing fintech UX/UI a plus.





EDUCATION





4-year degree or advanced degree





PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES





This person must possess the highest level of integrity and character and work well in entrepreneurial and fluid environments.

Self-directed and able to effectively manage their time to complete assignments on schedule.

Able to work effectively with remote teams across multiple time zones.

Ability to articulate ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences.

A decisive individual who possesses a "big picture" perspective, but willing to roll up their sleeves and do whatever it takes to get the job done without being overly hierarchical.

Strong written and oral communications skills.

Team oriented, collegial, and collaborative.





ABOUT US





PrimaHealth Credit is a fintech company that empowers healthcare providers to offer alternative patient finance solutions at the point of care. Our proprietary platform enables patients – even those with credit challenges – to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses with affordable monthly payments, while helping healthcare providers solve the challenges of determining a patient’s ability to pay, collecting recurring payments, and managing accounts receivable.