Job Details

Our business is growing and we are looking to hire a product designer who will be responsible for the design and development of wataresport gear. Duties of this position include improving existing product designs of all gear and analyzing working concepts of similar products to match quality and performance.

Even though we believe in exceptional talent some experience with product design is essential to succeed at this job. If you are interested in being a part of a fast growing dynamic team and putting your stamp on our product please send your portfolio and tell us why we should work with you! marketing@irockersup.com