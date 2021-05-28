Job Details

The Brave New Software Project seeks a product designer to help fight internet censorship worldwide.

We seek an empathetic and detail-oriented individual passionate about creating top-level experiences for millions of users worldwide in the most heavily censored environments. The ideal candidate is comfortable designing products that balance user feedback, business goals, and input from security researchers. In joining this team, you will become the second designer in a developer heavy organization and have a chance to start making an impact immediately. Some of the features and products you will have the opportunity to work on include cryptocurrency projects, private messaging, p2p file sharing systems, and censorship circumvention tools.

Lantern is a small, agile team that works to keep the Internet open to people all over the world. Our structure is flat; this position will report directly to the Head of Product Design. We develop our products through collaboration and consensus rather than decree. Although each of us focuses on some specific areas, we wear many hats, need to be able to jump in on a variety of things, and tend to move around between focus areas over time, so flexibility and curiosity are key.

Responsibilities

Work within an established design language to design and adapt new features

Gather and analyze feedback from users to help determine direction

Work closely with developers to ensure accurate implementation of designs

Test and Identify product improvements area

Work with Business Development to execute on new opportunities

Requirements

A solid understanding of at least one of the leading UX design tools (Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma)

Ability to take a product from concept to high fidelity prototype

A solid understanding of design fundamentals

Comfortable designing for Web, Android, and iOS

Passion for simplification

Excellent communication skills

Highly empathetic individual

Link to a portfolio of relevant UX projects

Nice to haves

Some familiarity with cryptocurrencies

Basic understanding of VPN's

+/- 4 hrs from US EST

Brave New Software provides equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all persons regardless of age, color, national origin, citizenship status, physical or mental disability, race, religion, creed, gender, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law.

We are committed to building a diverse staff and strongly encourage applications from candidates who may be people of color, disabled, gender and sexual minorities, and other disadvantaged backgrounds.







