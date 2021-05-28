Job Details

Designed by real moms, for moms, BLANQI has forever changed the maternity and postpartum dressing game. The brainchild of Sabina Melarti and Valerie Darragh, the duo initially set out to engineer a game-changing 3D knit. What they created was a bevy of supremely soft, unfailingly stretchy maternity basics. Countless prototypes later, BLANQI has continued to roll out patented leggings, built-in support tanks, revolutionary denim, and a range if intimate apparel. Lifting baby weight (and spirits!) along the way, BLANQI offers groundbreaking maternity wear that makes you look and feel like yourself – just pregnant.

The Apparel Designer facilitates initial product design as well as the transition to proto/base size, collaborates with cross-functional partners to land appropriate fit and functional intent as well as with business partners to obtain clear direction and consensus on design aesthetic. The individual will participate in fit sessions on live models working with Design to achieve design aesthetic and communicate fit and balance corrections to participants and vendors. The individual will leverage and develop key vendor relationships to support working efficiently and drive fit consistency to improve the customer experience.

· Design and develop collections encompassing Lifestyle, At Home, and Activewear Light apparel product

· Manage creative and technical development of product within merchandise assortment strategy

· Research seasonal trends, fabrics, stripes, color, and graphics

· Collaborate with Marketing, Production and Technical Design teams to achieve product execution and maintain design integrity

· Help Conduct fittings

· Design novelty trims as needed

· Assist in creating tech packs for all development samples, including CADs, sketches, construction details, and layouts

· Get us – a passion for the brand that shows up in everything you do, every day

· Be a team player – cultivate productive relationships with cross-functional business partners

· Be a multi-task master – make quick decisions under tight timelines

· Be nimble and comfortable with change

· Proficient in Illustrator, Photoshop, Microsoft Word, and Excel

· Strong illustration and presentation skills

· Work independently and take the lead, even when all of the pieces are not in place.

· Articulate your point of view and have the courage and conviction to stand up for your beliefs

· Have a great fashion aesthetic and be all over what’s happening in the industry

· High taste level, understanding of brand aesthetic, and creative ability

· Experienced technical knowledge of Athleisure design, construction, and fit a must

· Experienced technical knowledge in seamless knits a plus

· Technical knowledge of performance fabrics and finishes

· Knowledge of seasonal silhouette, fabric, and color trends

· Proven ability to research and apply market and fashion trends

· Detail oriented and strong follow through

· Strong organizational, communication, and written skills