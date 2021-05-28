Senior UI / UX Designer for mobile Apps

Job Details

who is upday? A personalized news service. We combine editorial expertise and curation with the very latest personalization technologies to bring our readers the stories that matter to them. Because our vision is to contribute to a better informed and more trustworthy world. Upday is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE with our headquarters in Berlin. We are growing fast and looking for creative and committed people to help build the upday vision.

If you’re looking to join a young, dynamic, international team full of fantastic talent that has the energy of a start-up but the stability of an established media company – look no further, we are your match!

Why us?

First of all, there is a fridge with free beer :).

Work with passionate and diverse colleagues from various departments of the Axel Springer family (tech, product, marketing, editorial)

Startup experience with flat hierarchies, fast decision-making processes, and an inspiring high-pace environment

We offer flexible working hours and the state-of-the-art hardware (smartphone, notebook) for mobile work

You get free drinks, fresh fruit and discounts for the Axel Springer canteen

Dog-friendly environment

We are located in a brand-new and very cool open office right in the heart of Berlin

Support for whatever makes you most effective at doing your job

There´s a eSports Corner and many more gimmicks that make you even more enjoy your work at upday!





Your Challenges

You will be the senior designer in a constantly developing creative environment. Become a trusted advisor for product design related topics

Take ownership in the areas of app design, as well as other design formats, animations or moving images

Have a digital focus and an affinity for news and news products

Take your role as a Senior Designer and you are able to coordinate other team members

A general understanding and development skills of code (HTML5, CSS and JS) and digital marketing that helps you communicate with other teams

Testing and improving the design and user experience of our products

You are fluent in English. German or any other language is a plus

Profile

You have at least 6 years of experience in App Design

You possess a huge passion for graphic and App Designs

You are experienced in designing successful as well as human-centred digital experienced in a software product environment

You have knowledge in building UI and designing for multiple plattforms like Android, iOS, Web

You masters programs like Figma, Creative Suite or ProtoPie while you’re eyes are closed

You are open-minded for innovations and the ability to kill your darlings

You have a proven ability to work autonomously and stay self-motivated

You own a strong belief in the value of teamwork





If you want to apply for this job just follow the link or write me (I'm Pippo) an eMail: pippo@upday.com







