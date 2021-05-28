Job Details

Industry Dive is seeking a Design Project Manager to join our design team. The Design PM will report to the Design Operations Manager.





You will join a team of skilled graphic designers to optimize the design process, and work with stakeholders to shepherd the final product across the finish line. We are looking for someone who is highly organized, with a can-do attitude and commitment to excellent design.





What can you bring to the table:

2+ years relevant experience as a project manager, ideally in a creative/marketing agency environment. (bonus if experienced in creation of content marketing collateral)

Adept at simultaneously managing dozens of design projects.

Adept at conducting thorough, accurate and fast reviews of designed content marketing collateral to ensure each piece adheres to the clients’ brand guidelines.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Self-motivated and self-sufficient with strong problem-solving skills.

Highly process-oriented with strong attention to detail.

Great at negotiating deadlines and managing stakeholder expectations because you know, first-hand, how much time and effort it takes to design collateral like an infographic or whitepaper in InDesign, a logo in Illustrator or edit a photo in Photoshop.

Bonus: Google Drive, Jira, and Confluence experience!

Responsibilities:

Shepherds studioID (content marketing) design projects from initial request to finish line – e.g. fields requests, assesses timelines, and ensures delivery by deadline.

Conducts thorough, accurate and fast reviews of designed content marketing collateral to ensure each piece adheres to clients’ brand guidelines and meets our quality standards.

Proactively communicates project updates to Design Ops Manager, Creative Director, designers, studioID Content Strategists, and other stakeholders.

Creates and manages tasks and timelines using Jira, Confluence and related software.

Assists with freelancer invoicing by working with Design Ops Manager and Accounting to ensure freelance team members are paid in a timely manner.

Not all candidates will check all of the requirements listed above, and that’s OK — we still want to hear from you. Industry Dive strives to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment, and applicants who belong to traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.





Industry Dive is an equal opportunity employer and we strongly encourage people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, veterans, parents, and individuals with disabilities to apply.





If you feel comfortable doing so please feel free to note which pronouns you use in your application (for example - she/her/hers, he/him/his, they/them/theirs, ze/zir/zirs, etc.)





Industry Dive will not be able to sponsor applicants for work visas.





About Industry Dive





Industry Dive is a leading business journalism company. More than 11 million decision-makers across 20 competitive industries rely on its exclusive insight and analysis delivered through 23 publications. Industry Dive was founded in 2012 to provide business leaders with the information they need to move industries forward. Our team of reporters, editors, designers, and marketers delivers insights and programs that spark innovation, fuel growth and shape agendas in every industry we cover.





Industry Dive was selected as a "Best Place to Work" by the Washington Post in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 and by the Washington Business Journal in 2017, 2016 and 2015.