Senior UX Designer
We’re turning the estate agency industry on its head, rethinking the entire process with the customer at the heart. We’re bringing innovation and user-centric thinking into a traditionally offline journey, delicately weaving together the conveniences of a digital experience and the trust of meaningful human touchpoints. Join us and let’s make moving better.
We’re looking for a leader in UX thinking to join the team, working closely with product owners, designers, marketing, and development whilst continuously championing the customer across the entire business.
What you’ll be doing
- Execute in all phases of the UX / UI design process - from analysis & research, wireframing concepts and creating pixel-perfect visuals to the final design. Learning and iterating constantly for continuous customer journey improvements.
- Produce clear and compelling designs across all devices with an emphasis on mobile app experience, working with the development team to ensure the final product matches the design.
- Be the voice of the customer, ensuring all UX designs and iterations are delivering improvements on their journey whilst maintaining an understanding and appreciation for business objectives.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure strategic alignment, challenging the business where appropriate.
How you work
- Design leader with success creating measurable growth and development for teams and product experiences adding commercial value.
- Experience in usability, information architecture and interaction design with a good attitude towards data research, product analysis, user tests and A/B tests.
- An aptitude for design thinking with an ability to demonstrate ideas visually and interactively with prototypes.
- An eye for beautiful design, but truly motivated by crafting great user experiences with a specific focus on mobile app development.
- Ability to think big whilst being detail-oriented and delivery focused.
- Customer research experience beneficial, including experience as an analyst conducting user behaviour studies, or a background in planning, coordinating and facilitating user research and testing.
- Proficient with Figma, Adobe CC and a basic understanding of CSS and HTML.
More reasons to join us
- Preference for full-time employment, but contract work will be considered for the right candidate.
- Flexible working hours - fully remote working, and an option to work in the Colchester office
- 30 days holiday (inc bank holidays) increasing with service.
- Access to training and development programmes.
- Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses
If this sounds like a challenge for you, please send your CV and portfolio to ben.tyler@strike.co.uk to be considered or just message me on here.
Thanks
Ben