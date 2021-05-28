Job Details

Senior UX Designer

We’re turning the estate agency industry on its head, rethinking the entire process with the customer at the heart. We’re bringing innovation and user-centric thinking into a traditionally offline journey, delicately weaving together the conveniences of a digital experience and the trust of meaningful human touchpoints. Join us and let’s make moving better.

We’re looking for a leader in UX thinking to join the team, working closely with product owners, designers, marketing, and development whilst continuously championing the customer across the entire business.

What you’ll be doing

Execute in all phases of the UX / UI design process - from analysis & research, wireframing concepts and creating pixel-perfect visuals to the final design. Learning and iterating constantly for continuous customer journey improvements.

Produce clear and compelling designs across all devices with an emphasis on mobile app experience, working with the development team to ensure the final product matches the design.

Be the voice of the customer, ensuring all UX designs and iterations are delivering improvements on their journey whilst maintaining an understanding and appreciation for business objectives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure strategic alignment, challenging the business where appropriate.

How you work

Design leader with success creating measurable growth and development for teams and product experiences adding commercial value.

Experience in usability, information architecture and interaction design with a good attitude towards data research, product analysis, user tests and A/B tests.

An aptitude for design thinking with an ability to demonstrate ideas visually and interactively with prototypes.

An eye for beautiful design, but truly motivated by crafting great user experiences with a specific focus on mobile app development.

Ability to think big whilst being detail-oriented and delivery focused.

Customer research experience beneficial, including experience as an analyst conducting user behaviour studies, or a background in planning, coordinating and facilitating user research and testing.

Proficient with Figma, Adobe CC and a basic understanding of CSS and HTML.

More reasons to join us

Preference for full-time employment, but contract work will be considered for the right candidate.

Flexible working hours - fully remote working, and an option to work in the Colchester office

30 days holiday (inc bank holidays) increasing with service.

Access to training and development programmes.

Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses

If this sounds like a challenge for you, please send your CV and portfolio to ben.tyler@strike.co.uk to be considered or just message me on here.

Thanks

Ben



