This Senior UX/UI Designer will be the loudest advocate for our users and work tirelessly to create the best experience above all else. This person will be responsible for creating informed designs by integrating user research and user testing processes. They will be able to analyze and implement results from this research, and wade through ambiguity to find and present multiple solutions, while balancing requirements and restraints. This person will mentor other designers and evangelize cross-departmentally for the user.

Competitive salary, professional development budget, and stock options

Excellent healthcare, vision, and dental insurance, including 100% of individual and partial family premium covered by employer, as well as 401K benefits

Flexible work hours and location

Unlimited PTO

Support for whatever makes you most effective at doing your job

Dog-friendly environment

We have a cool office in the RiNo District, with a fun team and lots of amenities (for when we all go back to the office!)

Why work for us?

Recognized as a growing company:

2019 Denver Business Journal Best Places to Work (#2 in Tech)

2018 and 2019 Outside’s 50 Best Places to Work (#13 in 2019)

2017 Emerging Tech Company of the Year (Apex Awards)

2017 Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW)

2017 Denver Startup of the Year (Denver Chamber of Commerce)

Responsibilities

Collaborate with product managers, engineers, customer success, and other stakeholders to identify problems.

Translate complex problems into user-focused and tested solutions.

Implement processes for conducting user research and testing using a variety of tools such as interviews, usability studies, and quantitative methods such as surveys and data analysis to validate concepts.

Interpret and share results of user testing and research to stakeholders with actionable insights.

Communicate solutions effectively through sketches, user flows, wireframing, prototypes, and more.

Present your ideas and designs through varying stages to external and internal audiences and analyze and implement feedback.

Take ownership over projects, seeing them through from inception to completion, while also handing them off effectively to different team members or departments.

Lead and mentor other design team members.

Inform backlog priorities and internal discussions with a strong user perspective

Above all, advocate for the user and the processes and resources needed to create the best user experience.

About you

You’ll truly impress us with:

At least 5 years of UX/UI Design or User Experience background

Strong portfolio demonstrating:

How you solve complex problems with your user experiences, not just the final result

Experience designing products

Ability to work within an established library and varying styles

Understanding of accessible design

Ability to work within an Agile framework

Proficiency in Sketch, Jira, Invision, MIRO or other similar tools, but more importantly, have the ability and willingness to learn new tools quickly.

How to apply

Follow this link to take The PAIRIN Survey and upload your resume. Please do complete the second half of the survey, so we will know how to best invest in your personal and professional development.

Base Salary Range: $75,000 – $115,000