Digital Experience/Web Designer

GlobalSign.in (GSI) is a progressive event tech company and a leader in the domain of online event management. GEVME (GSI’s flagship product) is an enterprise SaaS virtual event platform. We power thousands of events around the world. Some of our clients include Facebook, Starbucks, Forbes, MasterCard, Singapore Government.

At GEVME, we are on a mission to empower event professionals and to enable them to create great virtual experiences for their attendees. We like to see our product as a platform through which event professionals and agencies are able to express their creativity and bring their ideas to life. We put extreme focus on design and UX and always push ourselves to create intuitively and intelligently designed software that works and looks good at the same time. Let's put it this way: we are obsessed with the design of our product and the happiness of our users.

You can learn more about us at www.globalsignin.com and www.gevme.com

We are currently looking for talented designs with web/multimedia design experience to create immersive virtual experiences for event attendees. The ideal candidate should have solid graphic design foundation and an eye for artful digital designs. Digital designers that have worked on interactive websites and digital products are good candidates for this position. As this is a new and unique role, we’re looking for designers who are willing to learn new concepts and theories and who are ready to pioneer a completely new field of design.





Responsibilities:

To come up with creative concepts for digital/virtual event experiences, based on the stakeholder’s brief and requirements

To translate the creative concepts into visual designs and to craft immersive digital/virtual experience, with (always) the attendee’s and the event owner’s interests at the core of the design

Requirements

3+ years of proven experience in designing for the web and building multimedia/interactive projects

Knowledge of Figma and/or Sketch

Possesses a deep understanding of the capabilities of HTML, CSS, and JS and how the frontend technologies of the web work

Be knowledgeable about and very comfortable with the digital/virtual medium, and be able to leverage the uniqueness of the medium to craft unique attendee experiences

Possesses a strong foundation in graphic design, colour theory and typography

Ability to communicate concepts and ideas for the 3-dimensional and virtual space

Ability to work independently remotely but at the same time be a team player and be able to work effectively as part of a team

Ability to work under pressure when necessary, but also knowing how to take your mind off work needed!

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate your design processes, ideas, and solutions to the team and other stakeholders

Ability to work with clients to understand detailed requirements and design experiences that meet their needs and vision

