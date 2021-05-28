UI/UX Product Designer
GlobalSign.in is a leading events technology provider based in Singapore. We are the creator of GEVME (www.gevme.com), fast-growing virtual & hybrid events and engagement platform. GEVME has already powered hundreds of thousands of events around the world for clients like Facebook, Netflix, Starbucks, Forbes, MasterCard, Singapore Government. Join us if you want to become part of a vibrant and fast-moving product company that's on a mission to connect people around the world through events.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee the user experience of a product/feature from conception to launch in partnership with product managers, engineers and other designers
- Following a user-centric approach, take conceptual ideas and turn them into valuable features with beautiful UI
- Design end-to-end flows and experiences that are simple and elegant
- Communicate with the customer/user to understand their business goals and objectives
- Rapidly test and iterate your concepts and designs based on user feedback
- Craft and evolve designs within visual systems and standards
- Proactively solicit feedback from and (provide feedback to) designers and the broader product team in order to continuously raise the quality of our product and its features
Requirements:
- 3-8 years of experience in software product design, web applications, UI and UX
- Be able to showcase your end-to-end design process across various projects, that include interaction and visual design artifacts, multiple iterations, and both low-fidelity and high-fidelity prototypes
- Knowledge of Figma is mandatory
- Knowledge of Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator is a big plus
- Experience in crafting storyboards, user flows and wireframes and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design
- Understanding of the capabilities of HTML, CSS, and JS and how the frontend technologies of the web work
- Sharp critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently
- Ability to work independently remotely but at the same time be a team player and be able to work effectively as part of a team
- Ability to work under pressure when necessary, but also knowing how to take your mind off work when needed!
- Ability to clearly and effectively communicate your design processes, ideas, and solutions to the team and other stakeholders
- Ability to work with clients to understand detailed requirements and design experiences that meet their needs and vision
- Be passionate about all things design and be able to showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and idea