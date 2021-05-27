Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About Breakr

We are a fast-growing technology company changing the worlds of content creation, business, and music. We are firm believers that music creates the energy that drives consumer behavior, and we exist to be leaders at the intersection of commerce, content marketing, and music.

We are a two-sided marketplace that connects influencers and content creators with musicians and businesses to create creative paid organic content at the touch of a button. As Gen-Z and millennials continue to drive trends, we firmly believe creators will be the primary drivers of commerce and serve as the billboards of tomorrow. As this new creator economy emerges, it is clear that influencers need tools to drive and manage their digital businesses.

Our team is lean, agile, remote, and angel, pre-seed, and seed backed by some of the best investors and advisors in Hollywood and Silicon Valley (individuals and elite institutions). Our seed round was led by Slow Ventures (e.g., Robinhood, Airtable, Clubhouse, Casper, Slack, etc.), and co-led by Thomas Laffont (co-founder of Coatue). We are in full start-up growth mode and want people to join who deeply appreciate that season of company life cycle.

At scale, the world will have a place where any business or artist can connect with any influencer and their respective audiences around the world, (e.g., region, interests, skill sets, audience type, etc.) in a hyper focused, seamless, and organic manner.

No matter how small or how big the transaction, Breakr will serve as a deep reservoir of creative talent and offer the connective pipes that facilitate seamless engagements between labels, brands, and the creator economy at large.

About the Role

This is a job for someone who loves to CREATE.

As a product designer at Breakr, you will be responsible for making sure our users have an amazing (read as: intuitive, beautiful, value add) experience in our products.

We hire people that are very alive. We are looking for a generalist to drive UX across our platform - someone who owns their work and appreciates the freedom and accountability that goes along with that. Someone who is technical, data driven in their ideation, testing, prioritization and life and has a passion for our space and the change we’re trying to achieve.

We are big on data and we are big on experimentation. Those things excite us, and they should excite you too. This role reports directly to our Chief Product Officer and Co-founder.

Responsibilities

Own the design and experience across the Breakr platform and products

Partner with other leaders across the company to plan and roadmap design priorities

Strategize, prototype and design product features from research to implementation

Constantly find ways to enhance existing workflows based on data and intuition

Specifically, you’ll need experience:

Working on a small cross-functional team with Designers, Engineers, and Product Managers to solve problems through research and prototyping

Driving product vision while executing down to the micro-interactions to build a best in-class products that met business and user goals

Communicating ideas to a wide range of stakeholders

Utilizing user research to help refine and iterate features and functionality

Creating and implementing design system

Leading brainstorms and design sprints with cross-functional team resulting in prototypes

Marketplace experience a plus

Qualifications