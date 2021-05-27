Job Details

About Double Good:

Youth sports teams, extracurricular activities, and nonprofits contribute critical benefits to our society, yet every day rising costs and expenses are pricing out more and more families and organizations. The technology we’re building solves this problem in an industry that has yet to be disrupted.

At Double Good Technologies, we make delicious popcorn and give 50% of every dollar to a cause. Parents, athletes, and nonprofits rely on our app to pursue their dreams, whether that’s flying across the country to compete in the Cheerleading Worlds or raising college scholarships for their local community.

Through Product-Led Growth, the Double Good virtual fundraising platform grew 10x in 2020, consistently shattering daily fundraising records and cementing Double Good’s place as the #1 product based virtual fundraising solution on the market. The Double Good mobile app has over 2,500 5-star reviews combined in App and Play Stores (and counting!). The Senior Product Manager for the virtual fundraising platform will be a cross-functional, KPI-driven leader who will own the full product life-cycle from strategy and ideation to development, launch, growth and maintenance.

At Double Good, you’ll…

Develop and maintain a deep and healthy Product Roadmap

Master Genchi Genbutsu (“go and see”). In other words, go talk to the customers to build unfiltered empathy with the end-user

Define, monitor and measure product metrics and KPIs

Ensure every problem statement that goes into Product/Design/Engineering process has a defendable effort vs. value tradeoff

Keep Product tightly aligned with the Primary Customer and the target market at all times

Document, consolidate, and build buy-in for all feature requirements

Own It. At Double Good, we are committed to owning our successes and our failures. We believe in failing forward and using our mistakes to learn and grow continuously

Ideal Candidate will have...

Demonstrated ability to build alignment and buy in across teams through Servant Leadership

A scrappy nature and be able to get things done with minimal resources

The ability to thrive under pressure

Impact focus and a consistent history of delivering measurable results for both users and the business

Impeccable follow-through

The skills to distill complex and ambiguous situations into actionable plans

Passion for process, with flexibility to thrive in a start-up environment

Strong communication skills, oral and written

History of Data-Driven Decision-Making

Demonstrated enthusiasm for defining key metrics and driving accountability

Sufficient technical experience to understand complexity drivers

Ability to bridge the communication gap between engineers and business stakeholders

Bonus Skills:

Go-to-market and new product rollout experience

SQL Knowledge

Experience with Behavioral Analytics

3+ years of experience as a technical product manager, project manager, or developer in an agile software development environment or in a consulting firm

Perks:

Competitive pay

Working with amazing charity partners and helping kids.

Autonomous work environment

401k with 3% Match

Health Insurance, Dental & Vision offered with competitive company contribution

Healthiest You (teladoc service) covered 100% by Double Good

Company sponsored disability and life insurance



