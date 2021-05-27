Senior UX/UI Designer & Product Manager

Job Details

About Us

PainTheory is building an exclusive network of the Nation's top medical specialists, offering patients a more compassionate, comfortable experience for finding, researching, and receiving care, and offering specialists a more efficient way to find niche patients through digital marketing. Our turnkey marketing system rapidly grows patient volume, while reducing variability and maximizing ad spend.





PainTheory Website | Pitch Deck | Overview Video | Branding Video

The Role

PainTheory is hiring a UX/UI designer to reimagine our brand, redesign and optimize our patient experience, and design our patient-facing web app from the ground up. As the first full-time designer on our team, you will be responsible for advocating for the patient experience from end-to-end. You will be expected to gather feedback from patients to inform new features and product decisions, you will own the feature prioritization process, you will turn feature concepts into sleek modern interfaces, and you will work with developers to ensure that your designs come to life through code.

Location: Denver, flexibility to work remotely

Denver, flexibility to work remotely Office vs. Home: We have office space in RINO in Denver, but will only be utilizing the space 2-3 times per week, the rest is work from home.





Qualifications

2+ years UX/UI design experience

Expertise using standard UX/UI tools such as Figma or Sketch

Strong, clean visual sense; advocate for simple, modern design and adherence to design conventions and best practices

Experience creating organized brand guidelines and design systems

Experience and comfortability conducting user research via interviews and live testing

Ability to analyze user research and data to create new, innovative features and iterate on existing features to create a better user experience

Experience working closely with developers to translate wireframes and designs into code





Responsibilities

Own the look and feel of the PainTheory product, website, and brand

Act as product manager and own the feature prioritization process

Convert unstructured qualitative and quantitative data into new features and design mockups

Create user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, the voice of the customer, user journeys, customer feedback, and usability findings

Quickly and iteratively create user flows, wireframes, prototypes, low and high fidelity mockups

Ensure the voice of the customer is present by incorporating customer feedback, usage metrics, and usability findings into design

Perform metrics analysis post-launch to inform design/UX optimization efforts

Guide the rebranding of the PainTheory name / aesthetic to incorporate all of procedural medicine, not just issues that present as pain.

Possess excellent communication, presentation, collaboration, and interpersonal skills





Benefits of working at PainTheory include...

A small team of can-do thinkers who openly voice challenges and quickly find solutions

Unlimited PTO - get your work done and go enjoy your time off!

Stock ownership options at the ground-floor of a rapidly growing company

Company-sponsored health and dental insurance benefits

Dynamic challenges that require creative solutions

Flexibility to work remotely





You’ll enjoy this role if you…

Are passionate about building remarkable, aesthetically pleasing consumer user experiences

Are empathetic to the challenges people face when searching for healthcare

Are excited to bring the usability and convenience of Warby Parker, Hims/Hers, Roman Health to the world of procedural medicine

Are eager to lead projects and truly own the full design and product management process from end-to-end

Have a knack for attention to detail





Compensation & Benefits

Annual compensation target is $90,000 - $110,000 plus equity compensation and benefits. Email luke@paintheory.com with your resume to apply!