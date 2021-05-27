Lead Product Designer

Job Details

Hello!

Airspace Link Inc. is hiring a Product Designer to help design the tools used to manage local airspace, commercial drone logistics, and beyond visual line of sight operations. Yes, the jetsonian-future is finally upon us and we need help creating the future of unmanned aerial vehicles!

Airspace Link is headquartered in Detroit, MI with remote associates sprinkled across the US. We’d love for candidates to be centered out of our Detroit office – close to the hub of the “vision” but understand that the best person for the job may live somewhere else. In short, the right remote candidates are considered, but with all things being equal, preference may be given to local applicants.

We strongly encourage candidates of all different backgrounds and identities to apply. Each new hire is an opportunity for us to bring in a different perspective, and we are eager to further diversify our company. Airspace Link is committed to building an inclusive, supportive place for you to do the best and most rewarding work of your career.

About The Job

At many companies, product design is split into many different roles: UX, UI, front-end development, and so on. At Airspace Link, it’s all one role. We believe the best designs come from someone who can see it all through, from ideas to visuals to the finished product.

That means you are a generalist—excellent visual stylist, front-end developer, project manager, writer, and more. Our projects are design-led, so you’ll have a lot of influence and impact right away.

Along with having great visual taste and sensibilities, you may be called on to write your own HTML and CSS. This means you may work directly inside our web apps to make your designs come to life. (But note: we don’t expect you to do all the implementation on your own.)

You love to write, too. You understand that copywriting is design. The words matter as much as the pixels. Great visuals with weak words are poor designs. You should care about how things are phrased as much as you care about how they look. Paired with great typography, a paragraph becomes a masterpiece.

Here are some things we’ve worked on recently to give you a sense of what you’ll be doing day-to-day.

Add a new popup drawer with tabular data visualized as info tiles

Design the prompt flow for allowing users to archive or delete data

Layout a new chart to conceptualize time series data

Build an interface to export the results of a bit of data analysis

Conceptualize a new interface to allow users to invite other users

Redefine the experience for user onboarding

As the smartest design person in the room, you may also be asked to participate in supporting marketing efforts with design collateral to support targeted campaigns.

About You

Everyone at Airspace Link is here to do the best work of their career, so we work on systemic problems and try to avoid individual blame. We're committed generalists, eager learners, consciences workers and curators of what's essential.

You’re creative. You’re organized. You’re experienced. You’ve done this before. You want to do it again. You absolutely want to do it for us.

We value people who can take a stand yet commit even when they disagree. We subject ideas to rigorous debate, but we remember that we’re here for the same purpose: do go good work together. Charging the trust battery is part of the work.

We aren’t looking for ideological clones, but we are looking for people who share our basic values and beliefs about how to design good software.

About Our Pay & Benefits

Airspace Link is entering a new phase of growth, having just completed a Series A venture round. However, by all definitions, we’re still a startup. We hope you view this position as a unique opportunity in an emerging nascent industry with a fresh start and a huge potential upside.

We offer a full health benefit package that is tiered depending on your tenure with Airspace Link. In other words, our benefits move from good, to better, to best.

We support a life well lived away from work. None of our benefits are about trapping people at the office or cajoling them into endless overtime. Just the opposite. We’re all about reasonable working hours, ample vacation time, fitness, wellness, and healthy living.

How To Apply

Please submit an application that speaks directly to this position. Tell us about yourself, about what you can bring to Airspace Link, and about Airspace Link’s role in your future. Tell us about what you've done that excites you. You might be inclined to design something especially for us – that's fine. Just make sure the content of your application is as impressive as its presentation. We’ll happily accept a traditional, well-constructed cover letter full of personal touches and that shows us how much you want this job.

In case this job gets crawled and posted somewhere unexpected, you may or may not have an "apply now" link, but ultimately you should end up applying here: https://app.trinethire.com/companies/23596-airspace-link-inc/jobs/39151-product-designer

Look forward to hearing from you soon!

Your friends at Airspace Link