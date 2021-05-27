Job Details

Experian Consumer Services is looking for a talented Lead Product Designer. As a Lead Product Designer you will be a vital member of the Product Design team responsible for creation and optimization of Experian’s consumer facing ﬁnancial products. You will work closely with other team members including Product Directors and Managers, Marketing Analysts, Ecommerce Specialists, and Developers to create, implement and test best-in-class product experiences for our portfolio of digital products.

The ideal candidate should love both UX and UI and be able to fluidly move between low and high fidelity design thinking, as well as an industry thought leader with a strong and well-articulated product design perspective.





About us, but we’ll be brief

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company, unlocking the power of data to create more opportunities for consumers, businesses and society. We are thrilled to share that FORTUNE has named Experian one of the 100 Best Companies to work for. In addition, for the last five years we’ve been named in the 100 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Forbes Magazine.





What you’ll be doing

Design useful, usable and delightful experiences across Experian’s consumer facing web sites and ﬁnancial products

Collaborate with Product, Marketing, Content, Social, Technology, and Business stakeholders on product requirements

Work closely with the development team to deliver on-time, on-budget, high-value projects

Leverage established vision and strategy to design a user experience that ensures a consistent, compelling and evolving customer experience

Deliver quality UX flows and patterns, UI design, interactive and data visualization design, usability testing, and visual design

Create design specifications and design standards in the form of user journeys, storyboards, interaction models, process flows, information architecture, wireframes, prototypes and UI design

Create solutions designed to scale and grow over time, as product functionality and content matures and as user requirements evolve

Participate in usability testing through prototyping and research efforts to ensure that all projects are driven by user needs and business outcomes

Understand qualitative and quantitative research data, business goals and requirements, and translate them into functional designs

Optimize products by closely analyzing user engagement performance metrics and testing alternative design solutions

What your background looks like

Strong portfolio of demonstrated work required

5+ years of relevant work experience in UX and product design

Excellent understanding of modern product design and front-end development

Strong grasp of mobile technologies and development methodologies.

Experience working in a product organization, driving products from conception and ideation through launch and beyond over multiple releases

Ability to synthesize research, market trends, competitive data, etc. into substantial successful online experiences

Keen eye for design and a passion for a quality user experience, from high-level concept to pixel-level detail

Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills; ability to organize and present information on screen and verbally with a team

Creative problem solver with a positive attitude

Possess a team environment work ethic, demonstrating the ability to collaborate, both taking and providing direction as needed

Passion and energy for usable web and interaction design

Experience solutioning for cross-browser and cross-platform design challenges

Strong grasp of working within, and strategically evolving, design systems to ensure scalable and consistent design solutions

Understanding of A/B and multivariate testing and optimization





What we offer

Competitive compensation

Full benefits

Thoughtful, empathetic, supportive, and visionary leadership

Energetic, expert, collaborative, and friendly design peers

Customized personal growth plans

Fully Remote team

Ability to impact the financial futures of thousands of users





Experian is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. Our goal is to create a thriving, inclusive and diverse team where people love their work and love working together. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion is essential to our purpose of creating a better tomorrow. We value the uniqueness of every individual and want you to bring your whole, authentic self to work. For us, this is The Power of YOU and it ensures that we live what we believe.