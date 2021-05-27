Lead Product Designer
Experian Consumer Services is looking for a talented Lead Product Designer. As a Lead Product Designer you will be a vital member of the Product Design team responsible for creation and optimization of Experian’s consumer facing ﬁnancial products. You will work closely with other team members including Product Directors and Managers, Marketing Analysts, Ecommerce Specialists, and Developers to create, implement and test best-in-class product experiences for our portfolio of digital products.
The ideal candidate should love both UX and UI and be able to fluidly move between low and high fidelity design thinking, as well as an industry thought leader with a strong and well-articulated product design perspective.
About us, but we’ll be brief
Experian is the world’s leading global information services company, unlocking the power of data to create more opportunities for consumers, businesses and society. We are thrilled to share that FORTUNE has named Experian one of the 100 Best Companies to work for. In addition, for the last five years we’ve been named in the 100 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Forbes Magazine.
What you’ll be doing
- Design useful, usable and delightful experiences across Experian’s consumer facing web sites and ﬁnancial products
- Collaborate with Product, Marketing, Content, Social, Technology, and Business stakeholders on product requirements
- Work closely with the development team to deliver on-time, on-budget, high-value projects
- Leverage established vision and strategy to design a user experience that ensures a consistent, compelling and evolving customer experience
- Deliver quality UX flows and patterns, UI design, interactive and data visualization design, usability testing, and visual design
- Create design specifications and design standards in the form of user journeys, storyboards, interaction models, process flows, information architecture, wireframes, prototypes and UI design
- Create solutions designed to scale and grow over time, as product functionality and content matures and as user requirements evolve
- Participate in usability testing through prototyping and research efforts to ensure that all projects are driven by user needs and business outcomes
- Understand qualitative and quantitative research data, business goals and requirements, and translate them into functional designs
- Optimize products by closely analyzing user engagement performance metrics and testing alternative design solutions
What your background looks like
- Strong portfolio of demonstrated work required
- 5+ years of relevant work experience in UX and product design
- Excellent understanding of modern product design and front-end development
- Strong grasp of mobile technologies and development methodologies.
- Experience working in a product organization, driving products from conception and ideation through launch and beyond over multiple releases
- Ability to synthesize research, market trends, competitive data, etc. into substantial successful online experiences
- Keen eye for design and a passion for a quality user experience, from high-level concept to pixel-level detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills; ability to organize and present information on screen and verbally with a team
- Creative problem solver with a positive attitude
- Possess a team environment work ethic, demonstrating the ability to collaborate, both taking and providing direction as needed
- Passion and energy for usable web and interaction design
- Experience solutioning for cross-browser and cross-platform design challenges
- Strong grasp of working within, and strategically evolving, design systems to ensure scalable and consistent design solutions
- Understanding of A/B and multivariate testing and optimization
What we offer
- Competitive compensation
- Full benefits
- Thoughtful, empathetic, supportive, and visionary leadership
- Energetic, expert, collaborative, and friendly design peers
- Customized personal growth plans
- Fully Remote team
- Ability to impact the financial futures of thousands of users
Experian is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. Our goal is to create a thriving, inclusive and diverse team where people love their work and love working together. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion is essential to our purpose of creating a better tomorrow. We value the uniqueness of every individual and want you to bring your whole, authentic self to work. For us, this is The Power of YOU and it ensures that we live what we believe.