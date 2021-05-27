Job Details

About Instabase:

We are on a mission to build an operating system for operational productivity applications. As the majority of the world's data is unstructured, we are on a path to unlock better efficiency, reveal strategic insights, and enable new product possibilities for our clients in a variety of industries, such as financial services, healthcare, and logistics. We are solidly backed by a16z, Greylock, and NEA to name a few.

Role Overview

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to grow the design team at Instabase. We believe great product design is a key component of our mission to help transform business as usual at enterprise companies around the world. You will help define the visual design and user interaction of the Instabase platform and our core applications by working closely with the customer development and technology teams. We appreciate designers who think deeply, speak clearly, and embrace collaboration and feedback. You will be expected to craft and grow our design culture and team.

Your Responsibilities

You’ll help define our product design vision and collaborate with the leadership team on the overall direction of our product

You’ll be part of the design system team, (visual design, user interaction and beyond) and work with different teams to research, analyse their needs, and implement it across our platform and applications

You’ll collaborate with the business and customer development teams to incorporate user feedback into new flows and interfaces, and help us decide what to build, not just how to build it

You’ll iterate on product designs with our technical teams and work closely with them to understand all the technical functionality and constraints of the application

You’ll keep our design team up-to-date on the latest methodologies and trends

Qualifications

You can transform complex flows to elegant and simple design

You have experience translating user research into beautiful and intuitive interfaces for web-based applications.

You can bring delight to to functionality

You have great attention to detail and strive to make designs pixel-perfect.

Intentional with visuals and interactions

Review and give/ receive feedback to/from other designers

Able to see the big picture

Awareness of impact and metrics embedded in the design

Preferred experience: end to end product: you’ve own the product, and designed UI and UX.

3 to 5 years of experience in product design or user experience

You’ve worked on deeply technical applications and feel comfortable balancing usability with complex settings and functionality.

You can manage and work on several projects at the same time.

You have great written and verbal communication skills

Instabase is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity in all forms. Instabase does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, protected veteran status, disability, or any other unlawful factor. Instabase also complies with local laws, including the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.