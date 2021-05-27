Job Details

Want to work on the apps used for space capabilities and cutting-edge technologies? Yes, we said space!

Rocket Communications is an enterprise UX Design company focused on designing mission-critical applications and systems. We are looking for a Sr. UX Designer with the right balance of creativity and analytical skills to help solve some of our nation’s most complex space app user experience challenges. Whether you call yourself a product designer, interaction designer, UX designer, or something else entirely: if you have the ability to look past the noise and identify core problems, this might be the right fit.

We are a small but fast-growing company, and your work will have a direct impact on the success of our business. Though our projects are challenging and complex, our friendly team is fun and supportive, and the work is rewarding! Everyone works remotely from home (pre, mid, and post-pandemic) and we’re adept at collaborating with online tools.

About You

You are a lifelong learner with the ability to learn complex knowledge quickly.

You have extensive experience in complex app design.

You thrive in a fast-paced collaborative work environment.

You have the ability to communication design decisions, and are proficient at delivering design specs that can be understood and executed by developers.

You are fearless in taking on new challenges.

You have the courage to ask questions when you're lost in conversation with really smart experts (We're talking Rocket Scientists).

You remain playful while creating mission- critical solutions.

You have 7+ years of experience in UX/UI Design.

Due to Rocket's work with local and federal government agencies, US Citizenship & the ability to obtain a DoD Security Clearance is required.

Bonus Points (Be sure to mention these in your interview)

Experience working with Jira or another Agile software.

Past experience working on a remote team.

Experience managing or leading projects.

Understanding of government and enterprise work.

Experience working with Sketch or Abstract.

Rocket Benefits

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Employer Sponsored and Voluntary Supplemental Benefits

401k Retirement Savings Plan with Company Match

Health and Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts

Paid Time Off and Floating Holidays

Paid Holidays

Paid Parental Leave

Employee Assistance Program

Financial Fitness Program

Remote Work Allowance

TSA Pre-Check Allowance

Fully Remote Company

Compensation

Your actual pay for this role will be based on your skills, experience, and location.

Affirmative Action & EEO Statement

Rocket Communications is committed to equal employment opportunity. We will not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment on any legally recognized basis including, but not limited to race, religious creed, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, marital status, medical conditions, or any other classification protected by federal, state, and local laws and ordinances.

Please note this job posting is not designed to contain every activity, duty, or responsibility that is required of this position.



