Job Details

Graphic Designer | Des Moines, IA





Title: Graphic Designer

Classification: Full-Time

Location: Des Moines, IA or Storm Lake, IA

Remote worker status would be considered for the right candidate.

Experience: 3 to 5 years’ agency experience required

Salary Range: Based on experience and skillset





Mills Marketing, a growing, Iowa-based marketing/advertising agency, seeks innovative, career-driven individual with exceptional graphic design talent to create a broad range of marketing and advertising materials, from digital and print ads to direct mail, websites and email marketing to video storyboards and brand design. Mills Marketing prides itself in producing effective, creative design that is both Smart and Bold, and contributes to the bottom-line success of its clients. We are known for “pushing the creative envelope” in the financial marketing industry.





Candidates must have strong creative-thinking and problem-solving skills, be a self-starter, passionate about design, and comfortable with ideation and brainstorming with others. Experience with digital media and channels, print production, photography direction, brand and logo development, and web design are required. Minimum educational requirements are an Associate degree in Graphic Design, BA/BS preferred. Three to five years’ agency or in-house experience preferred. A background in the financial industry and digital advertising would be a plus. Ability to communicate effectively and to work within a team environment is essential.





Qualified applicants will possess skill and experience with:

Adobe Creative Cloud (advanced knowledge required) – InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Acrobat DC, etc. (Mac OSX platform)

Email Marketing platforms (Emma, HubSpot, Constant Contact, etc.)

Web design, experience in website development a plus

· Working knowledge of CMS, experienced coding abilities and HTML a plus

Motions Graphics and Video Editing (basic knowledge preferred)

Microsoft Office 365 (Word and PowerPoint)

Design versatility and creative thinking are a prerequisite. This person will be designing complete multi-media campaigns that include web and print ads, direct mail, email blasts and landing pages, social media graphics, billboards, merchandising (posters, banners, POP, etc.), along with brochure systems, logos and corporate ID systems, websites, and annual reports. Experience with still photography, video/television production, and motion graphics is a plus.





This position requires the designer to be in charge of projects from start to finish, including concept development, presentations, layout and production, vendor coordination, and communicating/troubleshooting with account executives and vendors. Competent planning, organization and prioritization skills are critical. Other key qualities include excellent communication skills, written and verbal, a positive attitude, ability to multi-task and meet deadlines, work efficiently under pressure with careful attention to detail, a strong work ethic, and a good sense of humor in a very fast-paced environment.



