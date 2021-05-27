Creative Recruiter

Job Details

Primary Function

The Recruiter is responsible for sourcing, interviewing, and referring applicants for positions in the advertising agency and in-house agency landscape, including creative services, emerging technology, UI/UX/CX, AR/VR/XR, social media channels, engineering, software development, and other disciplines that crossover with creative and technical. This person must possess considerable skill in interviewing techniques, a curiosity and ability to learn knowledge of all positions, traditional and evolving, in the industry. Ideal candidate has entrepreneurial spirit, a positive and curious attitude, and gains energy from interacting with others.

Duties & Responsibilities

Find, hire and retain top talent, as measured by candidate and client feedback and retention rates

Partners with Hiring Managers to understand specific requirements, nuances of each role, and provides strategy and guidance on how best to reach candidates within the market

Conducts initial interviews, coordinates interview process, prompts and assists hiring managers, reviews vetting criteria and communicates with candidates and clients throughout the process.

Communicates important employment information during delivery of employment offers (i.e. benefits, compensation, work structure etc.).

Meets current and future recruitment needs by collaborating with recruitment team on best practice recruitment policies, procedures and processes

Reduces time to hire whilst maintaining quality of recruitment process

Utilize connections to local niche markets and where to source the right types of talent

Follows up on suggested recruiting avenues and develop relationships to grow viable talent sources. Uses traditional and non-traditional resources to identify and attract quality candidates

Is an ambassador for TeamPeople in candidate interviews, decision, and negotiation process

Establish relationships with local universities and associations to identify entry level talent

Serve as knowledge expert for creative and emerging technology as well as educate other team members

Attend industry events, networking events, exhibitions and association conferences to build relationships

Contribute to a productive work culture, fostering an environment of inclusivity and growth

Travel as needed, perform other duties as assigned

Skills & Qualifications

Demonstrated professional and friendly verbal and written communication skills

Proven ability to take initiative and look beyond current role openings and identify strong industry talent

High level of sense of urgency; actively listens to others and acts upon information gained

Ability to distill complex technical info and relay throughout the sourcing process; ability to leverage internal SMEs and Engineers to continuously improve baseline knowledge

Ability to interface effectively with a variety of people, including team personnel, clients and vendors to establish productive, ongoing relationships.

Ability to switch from one project to another quickly and effectively; ability to quickly prioritize and reorganize events, projects and resources

Ability to work under pressure with frequent interruptions and a high degree of public contact by phone, video, chat, text, or apps

Demonstrated exceptional interpersonal skills; Capable of coaching senior level staff

Exercise good judgment and maintain confidentiality in maintaining critical and sensitive information

Experience with multiple ATS, CRM systems and ability to learn new applications and software

Well-networked within the agency world

Commitment to excellence, ongoing education and to the mastery of their craft

Education & Experience

3+ years’ talent acquisition experience, agency experience preferred

Training and exposure to coding, IT, software and/or electronics product development

Bachelor’s degree in IT, Communications, Marketing or related field required



