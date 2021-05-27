Creative Recruiter
Primary Function
The Recruiter is responsible for sourcing, interviewing, and referring applicants for positions in the advertising agency and in-house agency landscape, including creative services, emerging technology, UI/UX/CX, AR/VR/XR, social media channels, engineering, software development, and other disciplines that crossover with creative and technical. This person must possess considerable skill in interviewing techniques, a curiosity and ability to learn knowledge of all positions, traditional and evolving, in the industry. Ideal candidate has entrepreneurial spirit, a positive and curious attitude, and gains energy from interacting with others.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Find, hire and retain top talent, as measured by candidate and client feedback and retention rates
- Partners with Hiring Managers to understand specific requirements, nuances of each role, and provides strategy and guidance on how best to reach candidates within the market
- Conducts initial interviews, coordinates interview process, prompts and assists hiring managers, reviews vetting criteria and communicates with candidates and clients throughout the process.
- Communicates important employment information during delivery of employment offers (i.e. benefits, compensation, work structure etc.).
- Meets current and future recruitment needs by collaborating with recruitment team on best practice recruitment policies, procedures and processes
- Reduces time to hire whilst maintaining quality of recruitment process
- Utilize connections to local niche markets and where to source the right types of talent
- Follows up on suggested recruiting avenues and develop relationships to grow viable talent sources. Uses traditional and non-traditional resources to identify and attract quality candidates
- Is an ambassador for TeamPeople in candidate interviews, decision, and negotiation process
- Establish relationships with local universities and associations to identify entry level talent
- Serve as knowledge expert for creative and emerging technology as well as educate other team members
- Attend industry events, networking events, exhibitions and association conferences to build relationships
- Contribute to a productive work culture, fostering an environment of inclusivity and growth
- Travel as needed, perform other duties as assigned
Skills & Qualifications
- Demonstrated professional and friendly verbal and written communication skills
- Proven ability to take initiative and look beyond current role openings and identify strong industry talent
- High level of sense of urgency; actively listens to others and acts upon information gained
- Ability to distill complex technical info and relay throughout the sourcing process; ability to leverage internal SMEs and Engineers to continuously improve baseline knowledge
- Ability to interface effectively with a variety of people, including team personnel, clients and vendors to establish productive, ongoing relationships.
- Ability to switch from one project to another quickly and effectively; ability to quickly prioritize and reorganize events, projects and resources
- Ability to work under pressure with frequent interruptions and a high degree of public contact by phone, video, chat, text, or apps
- Demonstrated exceptional interpersonal skills; Capable of coaching senior level staff
- Exercise good judgment and maintain confidentiality in maintaining critical and sensitive information
- Experience with multiple ATS, CRM systems and ability to learn new applications and software
- Well-networked within the agency world
- Commitment to excellence, ongoing education and to the mastery of their craft
Education & Experience
- 3+ years’ talent acquisition experience, agency experience preferred
- Training and exposure to coding, IT, software and/or electronics product development
- Bachelor’s degree in IT, Communications, Marketing or related field required