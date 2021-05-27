Job Details

“Men (or woman) wanted for hazardous journey. Low wages, bitter cold, long hours of complete darkness. Safe return doubtful. Honour and recognition in event of success.” Ernest Shackleton

While this position offers better benefits than those advertised above by the polar explorer, Ernest Shackleton, we are looking for designers that seek adventure over opportunity and want to be part of a design movement.

Design Evangelist

Mightysmart is looking for entrepreneurial-driven designers to join our Design Evangelist Board. This is a part-time position and requires 3-10 hrs per week. It is suited for individuals who are passionate about design, self-motivated, and inquisitive. While it is important to have a sharp eye for good design, the position is suited to someone whose skills favor an exuberant, design thinker.

About Mightysmart

Co-founders Kevin Growney (Designer) & Gunnar Nelson (AI Engineer) have created a crowd-curated talent platform that uses AI data modeling to match freelance and full-time jobs to approved Pro level designers.

Responsibilities

As a design evangelist, you will be responsible for identifying & accepting designers for our private Slack & Chat hiring solution for Fortune 1000 companies