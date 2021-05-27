Working Student UX/UI Design – Hamburg

Job Details

We are currently on the lookout for an aspiring designer to complement our team (onsight). Even though we'd love for you to bring some experience, too, we find a learning mindset to be the most important and exciting quality. With opening our studio for a working student, we are aiming to create an even more diverse, more inclusive work environment at Studio Lenzing.

You'll be working alongside our small team of designers, researchers, copy writers and cute dogs.

Profile

This list is some sort of the peak of the iceberg as we love to dream big, nevertheless - please do apply if you feel like you meet "just" some parts of the profile. The working student position will be flexible for 15-20h/week.

Basic understanding of UX & UI

Creative mindset, clean aesthetics & good design skills

Good knowledge of UI design & prototyping tools such as Figma, ProtoPie and Principle

Passion for simplicity, focus on customer experience

Ongoing studies in the field of computer visualistics and design, media informatics, graphic and / or media studies, product design, human-machine-interaction, interactive design or a comparable field of study is a must for this position.

Our expectations of you

You are a communicative, passionate colleague, loving to stay in sync with the pulse of time. You have an eager drive to learn and change and are thrilled to link design with good change.

You can work independently

You love to experiment with new technologies, learning new tools and methods

You are analytical, orderly and a collaborator

You have a strong user empathy and growth mindset

Portfolio demonstrating online product design solutions

What we offer

You'll be working alongside our small team of designers, researchers, copy writers and cute dogs in our beautiful office in Hamburg. You will get a current MacBook Pro and a large monitor.

At Studio Lenzing, your health, life and family always come first. We support you with flexible working hours. And, of course, you can work from home as often as you like.

Transparent processes with space for implementing your own ideas

Exciting and varied projects in different industries

Possibility of a subsequent permanent position





You think that all of this sounds pretty good? Tell us why you want to become part of the team. We look forward to taking a look at your portfolio and CV – a website portfolio is a clear plus. We can't wait to get to know you.

Apply now: jobs@studiolenzing.com