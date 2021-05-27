UI Designer - Fully Remote

Job Details

Mid-Level UI Designer with an excellent eye for UI and a proven UI portfolio required to work for a fast-growing mobile technology company based in Central London. However, due to Covid-19, this can be based pretty much anywhere in Europe. I must add, this role is NOT for Carrington Recruitment Solutions - we are representing the client who are extremely up and coming and you WON'T be disappointed!





The Mid-Level UI Designer will work alongside the UI / UX and Engineering team and Data Scientists to deliver best-in-class user interfaces which will then transfer into pristine user experiences. You will also help with App Development Strategy bringing your proven experience across to this organisation with high ambition. You MUST have solid Web UI Design experience…but you will ideally have some exposure to mobile!!!





The ideal candidate will be highly diligent and possess strong creative, technical and

problem-solving skills. This role involves psychology, storytelling and strong web & app

design experience. We simply want someone who puts love into UI and has proven examples of this. There is so much autonomy in this role that you will get to show off your talent on a daily basis!





Areas of focus include content, controls, visual design, development, information architecture,

user research, branding and user journey flow implementation.





Responsibilities:





· Creating autonomous UI designs on a daily basis

· Graphic Design background

· Using Figma on a daily basis, demonstrating proven experience of this. Sketch or Adobe XD could also be considered but Figma is what is used here

· Consulting with stakeholders to understand their goals and explaining research results

· Conducting usability testing

· Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows

· Creating specifications and liaising/briefing development teams

· Creating product prototypes

· Developing personas and usage scenarios

· Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience

· Conducting competitor and customer analysis

· Working closely with UI / UX and development team through inception, specification, delivery and post deployment feedback leading to iteration where needed

· Fast paced and diligent delivery of designs and deployment

· Working with Data Science to deliver insight driven recommendations









The ideal candidate will ideally have an expert understanding of Human Centred Design, iOS,

Android, web technologies and wireframing tools. An expert grasp of design programs and tools

especially Figma is necessary.





This is a very fast paced environment, and the UI Designer must have the ability to

quickly adapt to new technologies and a willingness to keep their skills and industry knowledge

current.





The UI Designer works as part of a close team with various UI and UX designers, and

iOS and Android developers.





This is a great opportunity and salary is dependent upon experience. Apply now for more details.