Senior UX/UI Designer

We’re looking for an experienced senior designer specialising in product UX and UI to join our remote working team.

About you

UX/ UI Design

We’re after someone with a wealth of experience in UX and UI design who can create beautiful visuals and functional, well thought out interfaces for complex digital products and apps.

Multi-skilled

Ideally you’ll have experience across all areas of product design from research and analysis through to wireframing / prototyping and beyond. You’ll be familiar with designing and documenting complete design systems and managing handoff developers.

Leadership

You’ll have led projects in the past and may have run your own design team. You’ll be able to help steer direction and take the front foot on the path a project takes as well as provide the documentation to support this.

The right tools

You’re able to identify which tools in your arsenal are the best fit for your project. You’ll know when a problem needs a workshop to make progress, when a big scary unknown needs testing, and when it’s the right time to move to design.

Client facing

You should have experience of dealing with clients and internal stakeholders and be able to expertly communicate with the teams you collaborate with. You’ll likely be familiar with running workshops and will know how to present design effectively and manage feedback.

Our ideal candidate

At least 6 years’ experience in a professional design environment

Thrives in an agile environment

A lover of all things Sketch and Figma

An expert communicator with client facing experience

A natural leader who can run the entirety of a design project

Someone eager to learn new techniques and help us improve

Someone who has a grasp of the technical side of things (although no coding experience required)

Perks

Quarterly bonus scheme 💸

Private health insurance 👩‍⚕️

Weekly yoga classes 🤸‍♂️🧘‍♂️

Company creative outings and hack days (when we’re allowed!) 🎨👾

Year long agency training programme 📚🎟

Location

We are a 100% remote team with most of us based in the UK. You don’t have to be UK-based, we will accept applications from any location, but would prefer people who work in similar time zones.

The boring small print

Salary is negotiable and will be based on skills and experience.

Sorry, but we are not interested in hearing from recruitment agencies. At all. All enquiries will be ignored.



