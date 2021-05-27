Lead Product Designer

Job Details

About Atmos

We’re on a mission to revive and modernize the American Dream by bringing the homebuilding process online.

We're not taking a traditional approach, and we're not looking for traditional thinkers. Working at Atmos on the early team puts you at the cornerstone of flipping a multi-century old problem on its head. We are looking for talented individuals who not only challenge the norm, but challenge us as a team.

We come from companies like NASA, Facebook, Cameo, Root Insurance, Opendoor, CBRE, Toll Brothers, etc. We're backed by top tier investors and are building a real business fueled by real revenue — not just venture capital.





About You

* You have a hunger for solving complex product design problems

* You love crafting complex concepts into intuitive UI/UX

* You have interest in growing into a design leadership position

* You have an incredible aesthetic sense

* You have a lofty vision of the future and the drive to execute day-to-day

* You are excited about the opportunity to take on an age-old industry

* You are not afraid of taking on big challenges

* You are looking to get in on the ground floor and own the design process at a growing company

* Bonus if you're interested in interior design, architecture, or urban design





About the Role

* Improve the UI/UX of the core platform by creating features that align with the product direction

* Take initiative by defining, designing and testing new features / designs

* Work with Head of product on large product initiatives such as our home configurator interface

* Work on cross-functional teams to design new product segments / features for different users

* Own design of landing pages for various user-types and partners

* Own the Atmos component library and design system

* Ensure a consistent UI/UX throughout the Platform