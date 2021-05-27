Designer (Pre-Sales)

Job Details

Introduction

Kurtosys is looking for a Pre-Sales Designer to work with the sales and customer success teams to pitch for business with new and existing customers. The successful candidate will have shown an aptitude for digital design, have experience building websites, and must have confident and enthusiastic communication skills. The role offers exposure to the digital marketing, technology, and financial services industries.

Responsibilities

In conjunction with sales and customer success teams, meet with customers to develop digital and print design briefs and concepts based on understanding and identification of customer problems.

Develop digital design concepts and build working prototypes.

Present back to customers and incorporate feedback.

Assist in skinning Kurtosys apps and sites for customer pitches (using CSS technologies).

Drive efficiencies and improve time it takes to create demos/prototypes.

Stay up to date with product roadmap and platform enhancements, feeding back into product roadmap.

Requirements

Knowledge of digital design tools and ability to learn new ones (we use Figma). Please provide links to your online portfolio demonstrating excellent design skills (web and print) as part of your application.

Experience building responsive websites (we use WordPress and Elementor).

Confident and enthusiastic communicator.

Fast learner with attention to detail and an interest in how things work from a technical and business perspective.

Understanding of digital and ability to write HTML and CSS.

Understanding of APIs, data, and JSON a plus but not a must (including use of tools like Postman).

Only candidates currently based in South Africa need apply. Valid SA citizenship or permanent residence are preferable, and visa applicants will only be considered under exceptional circumstances.

Opportunities

Our platform enables financial services firms to build amazing digital experiences for their investors. Aside from offering great personal development opportunities, the Associate Pre-Sales Designer role offers multiple possible career paths within our firm, including product management, sales, customer success, or implementation. Many of our most successful customer facing team members have a common background in the creative arts.

Who are we?

Kurtosys is an innovative and thriving software-as-a-service company that provides digital visualisation and automation solutions to asset managers and financial institutions worldwide. Our user-friendly, end-to-end digital experience platform includes software to create, manage, publish and distribute financial data and other content via websites or documents, either self-managed or supported by an experienced and professional services team available across multiple time-zones. We're a team of passionate and driven individuals living and working remotely across 3 countries and continents: UK, South Africa, and the USA with close to 200 employees. We may move back to a hybrid model in future with our biggest office in Claremont, South Africa. As a Brand and Product Marketing Manager, you will work with colleagues and stakeholders in multiple geographies.

Why join us?

We're on a mission to transform the way the Asset Management Industry uses and distributes data and information through dynamic, innovative technology. We are performance driven, we reward high performers and are fanatical about delivering quality service to our clients. We are dedicated and focus on continuous improvement. We have a solid work-life balance culture with consistent staff development, remote social activities and mentorship events throughout the week. Events and activities are designed to keep our global staff interacting and making connections with others.

Kurtosys is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity. All employment is decided based on relevant experience, qualifications, merit, and business need.