Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Definery is a digital product design and innovation consultancy. We transform great ideas into amazing products that people want, working with our partners to generate, test and define experiences quickly and thoughtfully through rapid design and prototyping.

We are currently in search of talented Product / UI / Visual designers to work on a number of projects. Ideally you'd have a well-rounded understanding of interactive design (composition, typography, color selection, etc.) and experience designing software applications on desktop and mobile devices. You’ll be expected to collaborate extensively with our User Experience Designers, researchers and project leads and comfortable with creative concepting as well as production design.

Desired Skills and Experience

A minimum of 3 years of interactive/design experience with a portfolio that proves as much

Comfortable working with ambiguity and the ability to push things forward

Experience with design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator

Prototyping skills using Principle, Flinto, Invision and Pixate – coding skills are even better

Excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills including the ability to communicate complex, interactive design concepts clearly and persuasively

Well versed in best practices for web-based and mobile design

A strong portfolio demonstrating past work experience



