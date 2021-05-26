Digital Graphic Designer
The Digital Graphic Designer will design and create assets for digital, web, and E-commerce for all sites, brand campaign support, site-wide product promotions, email campaigns, and dedicated interactive experiences for both desktop and mobile platforms. Ensures Corporate branding and User-Interface (UI) experience is incorporated into all design work. Works closely and collaboratively with fellow designers, copywriter, and the e-commerce team.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Designs and develops projects from concept to production (e.g., e-commerce emails, social media assets, digital ads, interactive projects, etc.). Assists with other conceptual design projects as needed.
- Manages multiple design projects involving collaboration with cross-functional internal business partners to include design team, photography, copywriters, merchandising, and marketing.
- Drives site and digital enhancements and ideas based on industry's best practices and/or emerging trends.
- Creates and/or drives photo art direction.
- Facilitates and participates in brainstorming sessions, design thinking, and problem-solving workshops.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree
- 5 years+ work experience in e-commerce retail and/or working with content management systems (e.g. Adobe, Adobe Creative Suite, Dreamweaver, Adobe Illustrator, UX Design, Mobile-First, Flash, Responsive Design, motion graphics and video) may be substituted for the required education and experience.
- Must understand site optimization as it relates to design and copy and have the ability to adjust design based on analysis of optimization data, and have the ability to apply knowledge of social media space, current trends, its benefits, and opportunities to work.
- Must understand online traffic and shopping metrics.
- Must have the ability to design/create assets for digital, web, ecommerce; to execute designs and interfaces between web pages/sites/multi-media platforms; and to determine if the design is working, i.e. experience with google analytics, heatmaps, A/B testing, UTM tracking.
- Experience with Adobe Campaign (ability to build templates and slice images), UX/UI, and HTML (codes HTML tags for web pages, websites, emails, social) is required.