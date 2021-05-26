Job Details

The Digital Graphic Designer will design and create assets for digital, web, and E-commerce for all sites, brand campaign support, site-wide product promotions, email campaigns, and dedicated interactive experiences for both desktop and mobile platforms. Ensures Corporate branding and User-Interface (UI) experience is incorporated into all design work. Works closely and collaboratively with fellow designers, copywriter, and the e-commerce team.

Primary Responsibilities:

Designs and develops projects from concept to production (e.g., e-commerce emails, social media assets, digital ads, interactive projects, etc.). Assists with other conceptual design projects as needed.

Manages multiple design projects involving collaboration with cross-functional internal business partners to include design team, photography, copywriters, merchandising, and marketing.

Drives site and digital enhancements and ideas based on industry's best practices and/or emerging trends.

Creates and/or drives photo art direction.

Facilitates and participates in brainstorming sessions, design thinking, and problem-solving workshops.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: