UI/UX Designer

Job Details

What we're looking for

Upstream is looking to hire an amazing designer to join Zhanna, our Head of Design. They will work closely with our rockstar Dev team (Michael, Paul, Alexandria) and our business team (Alex, Kazi, Ilana, Sarah, Ja'dan) to translate ideas into designs. We're looking for someone who can work independently and is excited about being on the ground level of a rapidly scaling start-up.

Responsibilities

Work with Zhanna on the UI / UX of the Upstream app and website and collaborate with developers and product manager

Communicate ideas through wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, etc.

Design marketing materials as needed: decks, one-pagers, social media graphics

Develop and elevate Upstream's overall brand identity and tone

Qualifications

2+ years experience designing on web, mobile apps, and/or other media (full-time experience not needed if you have been doing this in your side hustle!) Coding experience a plus.

Strong portfolio showing a range of work across UI/UX and other design media

High level of visual design skills and execution of design principles

Competent in designing for multiple platforms (web, mobile) with feature parity while maintaining brand identity

Excited and energized to build from scratch

Ability to run with and completely own design projects

Resonance with Upsteam's mission to help professionals help each other

About Us

Rooted in diversity, helpfulness, and delight, Upstream is a community-first, values-driven platform to help professionals give and get help. We imagine a not-so distant future when Upstream is a professional's most powerful tool for building connections, cultivating communities, and transforming their lives through their network.

About the Role

Compensation for this role is within the range of: $75,000-$100,000 + health care, learning & development budget, & technology stipend

Full-time, completely remote

How to Apply

Does this position sound like a good fit? Email Alex (our CEO) at alex@upstreamapp.com and copy Sarah (Head of Community) at sarah@upstreamapp.com