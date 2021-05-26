UI/UX Designer
What we're looking for
Upstream is looking to hire an amazing designer to join Zhanna, our Head of Design. They will work closely with our rockstar Dev team (Michael, Paul, Alexandria) and our business team (Alex, Kazi, Ilana, Sarah, Ja'dan) to translate ideas into designs. We're looking for someone who can work independently and is excited about being on the ground level of a rapidly scaling start-up.
Responsibilities
- Work with Zhanna on the UI / UX of the Upstream app and website and collaborate with developers and product manager
- Communicate ideas through wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, etc.
- Design marketing materials as needed: decks, one-pagers, social media graphics
- Develop and elevate Upstream's overall brand identity and tone
Qualifications
- 2+ years experience designing on web, mobile apps, and/or other media (full-time experience not needed if you have been doing this in your side hustle!) Coding experience a plus.
- Strong portfolio showing a range of work across UI/UX and other design media
- High level of visual design skills and execution of design principles
- Competent in designing for multiple platforms (web, mobile) with feature parity while maintaining brand identity
- Excited and energized to build from scratch
- Ability to run with and completely own design projects
- Resonance with Upsteam's mission to help professionals help each other
About Us
Rooted in diversity, helpfulness, and delight, Upstream is a community-first, values-driven platform to help professionals give and get help. We imagine a not-so distant future when Upstream is a professional's most powerful tool for building connections, cultivating communities, and transforming their lives through their network.
About the Role
- Compensation for this role is within the range of: $75,000-$100,000 + health care, learning & development budget, & technology stipend
- Full-time, completely remote
How to Apply
Does this position sound like a good fit? Email Alex (our CEO) at alex@upstreamapp.com and copy Sarah (Head of Community) at sarah@upstreamapp.com
- Include this role's title in your subject line (it'll help us to sort through the emails).
- Include any links to your amazing work and/or portfolio. We'd love to see anything you've designed or projects of which you're proud!