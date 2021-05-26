Job Details

We are Mythical Games. A Venture-backed next-generation game technology company at the intersection of video games and economics led by industry veterans. Our goal is to lead the industry with the launch of exceptional video game experiences that leverage distributed ledger technology, while also providing a platform of robust tools that will allow any other game developers to do the same.

We are currently looking for a talented UX/UI Director to join our Inception team at Mythical Games. A successful candidate will have experience in AAA UX/UI design direction across multiple platforms with a strong sense of best practices for first-time user experience, functionality, menu layout, flow, and information organization/delivery.

In this role, you will help set the UX/UI vision for new concept, prototype, and incubation products. Candidates will need to lead by influence to build consensus with internal stakeholders and potential clients in helping to establish best practices for UI/UX design and acting as a design consultant to support their UI/UX teams. You will work closely with key stakeholders both internally and externally to help identify requirements and agree upon the best UI/UX solutions to support our products’ features.

Responsibilities will include assessment and production of wireframes, flow diagrams, visual mockups, and interactive prototypes. You will provide feedback on style guides, implementation, and partner with cross-functional teams to iterate on the results. This role will be accountable to support internal and external clients to ensure a high quality of the UX design for our products, creating intuitive and efficient experiences for players.

Defining, documenting, and evangelizing UX/UI best practices for the Concept/Inception team and influencing the wider organization as a whole will be a key part of the role.





Requirements:

Partner with Chief Creative Officer, Business Development, Internal/External partners, and wider Concept/Inception team on new products

Work with wider Mythical UX/UI teams to support their efforts.

Assess UI/UX requirements from various design disciplines.

Provide breakdowns of competitive products and act as an evangelist for UX best practices.

Support as necessary with UX flow diagrams, screen wireframes, and functionality design for all required menus and HUD

Work with key stakeholders to agree upon UX/UI design approach to support all game features.

Playtest builds to monitor and provide feedback on the implementation of UX.

Partner with stakeholders to determine the effectiveness of UX implementation.

Iterate with all required disciplines to help deliver the best possible UX for our products.





Minimum Requirements:

10+ Years as a UX Designer in AAA Games

3+ AAA products shipped in a UX/UI Leader capacity

Exemplary ability to create functional prototypes.

Solid working knowledge of best practices for PC, Mobile, and Web UX

Excellent verbal and written communication abilities

Ability to collaborate with designers, producers, engineers and artists.

Expert documentation skills for wireframes and flow diagrams

Leadership ability with strong organizational skills

Ability to build relationships with senior leaders across the organization and lead by influence.

Ability to work well in a fluid, changing environment as creative challenges evolve.





Nice to Haves:

Degree in Art/Design

Unity or C/C++ experience

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Lua, or similar scripting language

Graphic design skills with a good eye for composition, fonts, and color

Strong aptitude in analytical thinking

Knowledge of or experience with free-to-play models.





Required Application Materials:

Portfolio demonstrating relevant artistic skills required

Only online submissions will be accepted (e.g. website, blog, or online album)





Our team values diversity and believes that it strengthens our games, products, and communities. We strongly encourage POC, folks with disabilities, those belonging to the LGBTQIA+ communities, and folks across all gender identities to apply.

We offer our team benefits such as (but not limited to) high-quality Vision, Dental, and Health Care, generous Parental Leave, and Unlimited PTO to ensure that they actually take time off without the stress of needing to accrue time.

If you need assistance around accommodations due to a disability, please reach out to accessibility@mythical.games. We’ll be with you as soon as possible; our goal is to ensure an accessible and equitable interview process for everyone.