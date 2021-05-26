Senior User Experience Designer

Job Details

Hi, we’re Astound. We transform businesses with bold design work that pushes the limits of digital innovation and commerce solutions. Our clients include global brands such as Nespresso, Puma, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Citibank, Under Armour, Gallo Wines, and L’Oreal (to name a few). Our incredible design team creates everything from platform-based eCommerce solutions, all the way to completely customized bespoke digital products.

We're looking for a Senior UX Designer who has an eye for visual beauty, and a mind for technical details. You should enjoy creating wireframes just as much as user flows, charts and beautifully organized spreadsheets. Ideally, you have a design background, and have a natural affinity for technology and visual problem solving. You should be eager to tackle challenging UX problems, and strive for excellence while iterating on multiple solutions.

You’ll be involved in projects from kickoff to completion, and beyond. Gathering requirements, engaging with clients, assisting in research studies, and creating awesome, innovative eCommerce solutions while collaborating with a global team of experts.

Sounds like a great gig? It is! Let's get in touch!

The details:

As a Senior UX Designer, you will take a client-facing design role on all project phases from discovery, to concept and into launch. You’ll work in multiple contexts within your team from fast-paced collaborative sketching sessions to meticulously working out intricate details and edge-cases of a design pattern.

You’ll quickly become a subject-matter expert on the client’s business. You’ll take a lead role in collaborating with developers and engineers to bring your designs to life. You will work closely with clients throughout a project, including gathering business and user requirements, modeling solutions, designing, and testing commerce experiences, presenting deliverables, and iterating to perfection.

You have the ability to successfully juggle different projects, remotely collaborate with others, and design smart & fast in a cross-functional environment.

Please note: This is a UX-focused role. While all of the UX Designers on our team have great visual chops and sensibilities, Astound has a dedicated team of Visual Design experts to create the pixel-perfect final designs.

In this role, you will:

Take a leading design role in multiple simultaneous engagements (Average 1-2)

Determine project feature set and manage level of effort/complexity to achieve optimal balance between user needs, business constraints, and technical feasibility

Model user personas, and create models to articulate your vision for modern holistic consumer journeys

Assist with requirements gathering and remote sketching workshops with the client

Bring concepts and features to life with detailed and beautiful wireframes, user flows, and write precise functional annotations

Prototype and test designs with a range of tools (we’re loving Figma lately!)

Ensure integrity of final experience by balancing competing interest of stakeholders and project constraints

Work collaboratively with visual designers, developers, copywriters, project management, our global design and production design team members

Contribute to the team culture, entrepreneurial spirit and proactive approach to problem-solving

Stays abreast of technological innovations in technology, design, online shopping and commerce innovation.

You have:

3-5 years of hands-on experience creating exceptional digital experiences at an agency or in-house at a nationally recognized brand

Experience with e-commerce or transactional design is highly preferred

Knowledge of eCommerce platforms like SalesForce Commerce Cloud is a huge plus!

Experience interacting and presenting work to clients

Degree or training in the digital creative arts (UX, HCI, etc.). We’re willing to be flexible here provided you’ve got an amazing portfolio.

Essentials:

Fast, nimble and solution-oriented thinker

Exceptional design taste and aesthetic sense

Ability to be both hands-on and provide clear direction to junior designers and production designers

Expert hands-on knowledge the latest design tools. We’ve recently switched to Figma, but also use Sketch, Adobe CS, and others

Exceptional communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal.

The ability to articulate value of design and it’s process

Must have an online portfolio of beautifully designed work

Rigorous attention to detail and personal organization

Professional under pressure and tight deadlines

Experience in visual design, interaction design and motion design is a huge plus!

What’s In It For you: