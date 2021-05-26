Lead User Experience Designer

Job Details

Hi, we’re Astound. We transform businesses with bold design work that pushes the limits of digital innovation and commerce solutions. Our clients include global brands such as Nespresso, Puma, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Citibank, Under Armour, Gallo Wines, and L’Oreal (to name a few). Our incredible design team creates everything from platform-based eCommerce solutions, all the way to completely customized bespoke digital products.

We're looking for a UX Lead who has an eye for visual beauty, and a mind for technical details. You should enjoy creating wireframes just as much as user flows, charts and beautifully organized spreadsheets. Ideally, you have a design background, and have a natural affinity for technology and visual problem solving. You should be eager to take the lead on challenging UX problems, and strive for excellence while iterating on multiple solutions.

You'll take the lead on projects, leading Discovery workshops, engaging with clients, assisting in research studies, and creating awesome, innovative eCommerce solutions while collaborating with a global team of experts.

Sounds like a great gig? It is! Let's get in touch!

The details:

As a UX Lead, you’ll be the “design owner” on all project phases from discovery, to concept and into launch. This is both a hands-on and high-level role. You’ll work in multiple contexts within your team from fast-paced collaborative sketching sessions to meticulously working out details of intricate design patterns.

When it comes to the client’s business, you will naturally become the most knowledgeable team member. You’ll take a lead role in collaborating with technology experts and executing a creative design process. You will work closely with clients throughout a project, conducting requirements gathering sessions, leading sketching workshops, designing, and testing commerce experiences, presenting deliverables, and iterating to perfection.

You have the ability to balance multiple client projects, remotely collaborate with others, and design smart & fast in a cross-functional environment.

Please note: This is a UX-focused role. While all of the UX Designers on our team have great visual chops and sensibilities, Astound has a dedicated team of Visual Design experts to create the pixel-perfect final designs.

In this role, you will:

• Act as the lead UX role on multiple simultaneous engagements (Average 1-2)

• Provide design leadership through hands-on solution creation, and hands-off direction

• Determine project feature set and manage level of effort/complexity to achieve optimal balance between user needs, business constraints, and technical feasibility

• Model user personas, and create models to articulate your vision for modern holistic consumer journeys

• Oversee and manage the work of other designers

• Facilitate requirements gathering and remote sketching workshops with the client

• Manage level of design effort/complexity to achieve optimal balance between user needs, business constraints, and technical feasibility

• Bring concepts and features to life with detailed and beautiful wireframes, user flows, and write precise functional annotations

• Prototype and test designs with a range of tools (we’re loving Figma lately!)

• Ensure integrity of final experience by balancing competing interest of stakeholders and project constraints

• Work collaboratively with visual designers, developers, copywriters, project management, our global design and production design team members

• Contribute to the team culture, entrepreneurial spirit and proactive approach to problem-solving

• Stay abreast of technological innovations in technology, design, online shopping and commerce innovation.

You have:

• 5+ years of hands-on experience creating exceptional digital experiences at an agency or in-house at a nationally recognized brand

• Experience with e-commerce or transactional design is highly preferred

• Knowledge of eCommerce platforms like SalesForce Commerce Cloud is highly preferred

• Experience interacting directly with clients and a track record for developing strong working relationships, eliciting client vision & direction, and presenting and selling both conceptual and tactical work

• Degree or training in the digital creative arts (UX, HCI, etc.). We’re willing to be flexible here provided you’ve got an amazing portfolio.

Essentials:

• Fast, nimble thinker who can see the big picture, and also handle the fine details

• Exceptional design taste and aesthetic sense

• Ability to be both hands-on and provide clear direction to junior designers and production designers

• Expert hands-on knowledge of the latest design tools. We’ve recently switched to Figma, but also use Sketch, Adobe CS, and others

• Exceptional communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal

• The ability to articulate value of design and it’s process

• Must have an online portfolio of beautifully designed work

• Rigorous attention to detail and personal organization

• Professional under pressure and tight deadlines

• Experience in visual design, interaction design and motion design is a huge plus!

What’s In It For you:

• Be part of a tight-knit team of design superstars, with diverse experience in UX, visual, and product design.

• A chance to design for some of the world’s best known brands.

• A remote-native culture - always have been - with the tools and process in place to stay inspired and connected.

• Access to one of the world’s largest global e-commerce teams - learn from the best!

• Use technical and creative skills - left and right brain challenges!

• Coaching and reviews to keep you growing in your career.