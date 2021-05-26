Job Details

We are looking for an experienced Product Designer to partner with our teams to accelerate growth at Fakespot.

If this is you, you’re our perfect candidate:

You are passionate about design – You live and breathe modern trends and love to solve problems

– from sketchbook to final product, you’re proud of your ideas and have plenty to offer. You are knowledgeable – you have a minimum of 2 years of professional UI/UX experience and have a strong portfolio with a well-refined aesthetic.

– you are aware of what is and what isn’t possible, and you always consider technical restrictions. You’re thorough – your attention to detail is perfected to the last pixel. You know your tools - you have experience using Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite and prototyping tools such as Invision or MarvelApp

What you'll be doing

Your responsibilities will be to take ownership of design challenges, as well as to assist the rest of the team in coming up with creative solutions.

You’ll be contributing to the full spectrum of digital product design, on all kinds of different platforms, from concept to wireframing, to prototyping and hi-fidelity design.

You’ll collaborate with development to ensure high-quality and faithful implementation.

You’ll help with the organisation and maintenance of our design language.

You’ll contribute to the design of the entirety of Fakespot, this includes, but isn’t limited to:

The Fakespot mobile application

The Fakespot chrome extension

The Fakespot website

And much more

How you’ll work:

Working with our completely remote team, you’ll work together closely with Jordy, our lead designer, to create user flows, wireframes, early design prototypes, leading all the way up to hi-fidelity design work.

Additionally, you’ll work together with the Product team to ensure your designs fit business goals and the development team to make sure your design work is being implemented as you intended. You don’t mind thinking of ideas that are completely out-of-the-box and turning them into something tangible. You are flexible in the way that you work so when there are alternative ways needed to solve a challenge, you adapt as required.