Senior Product Designer
We are looking for a talented Senior Product Designer to help design and shape unique, user-centric enterprise software. This is an exciting opportunity to join a rapidly growing firm and gain deep experience in the emerging industry, with the opportunity to work alongside teams across the globe.
Who we are:
CreatorIQ is the leading cloud solution for global enterprises to manage & optimize influencer campaigns at scale. With significant growth year over year, we have global relationships with companies such as Mattel, Disney, Tiffany & Co, Airbnb, CVS, Dell, Edelman, and Creative Artist Agency, with Customer Success responsible for driving value and retention on behalf of CreatorIQ.
What you’ll do:
- Create clean, effective, UX-driven mockups & prototypes while understanding the business goals of a project
- Work closely with the product team to optimize workflows and usability of the platform
- Support the development team in the agile development process to ensure high product quality
- Document & create visual components to contribute to the design system
- Perform usability tests
- Gathering requirements from stakeholders and communicating recommendations for product, UX strategy
Who you are and what you’ll need for this position:
- 5+ years of commercial UX/UI experience
- Exceptional knowledge of UX/UI patterns and best practices
- Experience in defining user flows & creating rapid product prototypes
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, or other visual design and wire-framing tools
- Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
- Experience working in an Agile development process
- Excellent communication skills in English
- Ability to work closely with overseas teams (late hours may be required)
- Passion for usability,
- Experience in user research, research planning, and consulting,
- Practical knowledge of HTML/CSS, technologies & browsers limitations
- Empathy for user needs
- Should be a team player
- Strong problem-solving skills
- High EQ, comfort with ambiguity, and a “no job too small” startup mentality
- Not take yourself too seriously and the ability to have fun