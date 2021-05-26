Job Details

We are looking for a talented Senior Product Designer to help design and shape unique, user-centric enterprise software. This is an exciting opportunity to join a rapidly growing firm and gain deep experience in the emerging industry, with the opportunity to work alongside teams across the globe.

Who we are:

CreatorIQ is the leading cloud solution for global enterprises to manage & optimize influencer campaigns at scale. With significant growth year over year, we have global relationships with companies such as Mattel, Disney, Tiffany & Co, Airbnb, CVS, Dell, Edelman, and Creative Artist Agency, with Customer Success responsible for driving value and retention on behalf of CreatorIQ.

What you’ll do:

Create clean, effective, UX-driven mockups & prototypes while understanding the business goals of a project

Work closely with the product team to optimize workflows and usability of the platform

Support the development team in the agile development process to ensure high product quality

Document & create visual components to contribute to the design system

Perform usability tests

Gathering requirements from stakeholders and communicating recommendations for product, UX strategy

Who you are and what you’ll need for this position:

5+ years of commercial UX/UI experience

Exceptional knowledge of UX/UI patterns and best practices

Experience in defining user flows & creating rapid product prototypes

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, or other visual design and wire-framing tools

Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Experience working in an Agile development process

Excellent communication skills in English

Ability to work closely with overseas teams (late hours may be required)

Passion for usability,

Experience in user research, research planning, and consulting,

Practical knowledge of HTML/CSS, technologies & browsers limitations

Empathy for user needs

Should be a team player

Strong problem-solving skills

High EQ, comfort with ambiguity, and a “no job too small” startup mentality

Not take yourself too seriously and the ability to have fun



