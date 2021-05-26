All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Copy

We are looking for a talented Senior Product Designer to help design and shape unique, user-centric enterprise software. This is an exciting opportunity to join a rapidly growing firm and gain deep experience in the emerging industry, with the opportunity to work alongside teams across the globe.

 

Who we are:

CreatorIQ is the leading cloud solution for global enterprises to manage & optimize influencer campaigns at scale. With significant growth year over year, we have global relationships with companies such as Mattel, Disney, Tiffany & Co, Airbnb, CVS, Dell, Edelman, and Creative Artist Agency, with Customer Success responsible for driving value and retention on behalf of CreatorIQ.

 

What you’ll do: 

  • Create clean, effective, UX-driven mockups & prototypes while understanding the business goals of a project
  • Work closely with the product team to optimize workflows and usability of the platform
  • Support the development team in the agile development process to ensure high product quality
  • Document & create visual components to contribute to the design system
  • Perform usability tests
  • Gathering requirements from stakeholders and communicating recommendations for product, UX strategy

 

Who you are and what you’ll need for this position:

  • 5+ years of commercial UX/UI experience
  • Exceptional knowledge of UX/UI patterns and best practices
  • Experience in defining user flows & creating rapid product prototypes
  • Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, or other visual design and wire-framing tools
  • Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
  • Experience working in an Agile development process
  • Excellent communication skills in English
  • Ability to work closely with overseas teams (late hours may be required)
  • Passion for usability,
  • Experience in user research, research planning, and consulting,
  • Practical knowledge of HTML/CSS, technologies & browsers limitations 
  • Empathy for user needs
  • Should be a team player
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • High EQ, comfort with ambiguity, and a “no job too small” startup mentality
  • Not take yourself too seriously and the ability to have fun


Apply for this position
CreatorIQ
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Europe or United Sates, East Coast (only)
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 26, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position