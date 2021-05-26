Digital Designer

Job Details

We’re looking for someone with a passion for creating beautiful, intuitive, functional design for the web.

But first let’s talk about something really important.

We believe that if we’re going to spend a significant slice of our time working, it should be for a good purpose. That’s why we exclusively serve clients who make a positive impact on the world.

At Yoko Co the hours you spend crafting pixels won’t just be to make some rich dude or dudette richer: Your work will connect people with life-saving medical care, get adorable pets adopted into forever homes, help kids find a way to afford college, build bridges between brilliant minds, protect our environment, and so much more.

At the end of each day, we want you to feel like you’ve made a difference — like you’ve made things a little bit better.

(Cue inspirational music.)

These qualities are mucho primo:

Excellent knowledge of design, UI/UX, and layout best practices.

A discerning eye and the ability to tell what looks good, what doesn’t, and why.

Superhuman attention to detail. Your spidey-senses should get all tingly-tingly when confronted with poor alignment.

A strong understanding of development principles and how to design for the build. (Please don’t give our devs PTSD.)

Experience working with modern web design and layout tools. We mostly use Figma because we like to be able to collaborate live and sneak weird pictures into each other’s artboards.

Bonus: If you can write code, if you’ve got experience doing identity or print design, if you can animate or edit video, we’re totally into that, too. These skills aren’t required to apply for this position, but they’re really nice plus, so say something if you’ve got ‘em.

Collaborate with other designers, developers, producers, and strategists. Sometimes you’ll be working together hands-on, sometimes you’ll fly solo.

Design websites, landing pages, web apps, infographics, and whatever else comes up. If it’s something people look at on a screen, it’s fair game.

Help shape our production process and make us a better team.

Work on meaningful, impactful projects.

You’ll get a competitive salary, unlimited time off, a flexible schedule, the ability to work wherever you want, a personal development budget, federal holidays and multiple weeks off at the end of the year to recharge. If you’re in the US, we also offer health insurance, disability and life insurance, and 401k matching.

We’ve been in business for over a decade, our whole team is remote, we were named a 2021 Best Place to Work by the Inc. 5000 and the Washington Business Journal, and you can poke around our website to learn more.

We take applicants from all over the world. However, you must be willing to work a schedule that has a reasonable overlap with normal US business hours.