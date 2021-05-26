Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Your New Company

At Frontify, our mission is simple. We create the best and most user-friendly brand management platform – a platform that enables anyone to deliver compelling and consistent brand experiences. Today, Frontify is empowering thousands of different-sized companies around the world, including Facebook, Lufthansa, Vodafone, and Allianz.

Frontify is a scaleup company with over 175 employees. We’re an international team – with our headquarters in St. Gallen, Switzerland; a growing team in the US; and colleagues working remotely from all over Europe. Frontify is built on a collaborative culture of experimentation, trust, and transparency. We believe in being happy and fulfilled at work, and let our personalities shine through everything we do. Does this sound like the place for you? Then read on.

Your Team

Your new team is a group of motivated, collaborative and innovative people. They are designers, product managers, and developers from more than seven different countries. They enjoy working together to create and evolve a well-loved product but always keep room for new ideas and approaches. Aside from work, some of them are parents, gamers, bookworms, adrenaline junkies, and so much more.





Your Mission

You’ll think up, execute, and oversee developments of our product design from conception to launch with our cross-functional team. You’ll shape user experience by taking our UIs to the next level and designing how our brand management platform looks. To do this, you’ll balance creating engaging and beautiful user experiences with your understanding of user behavior that you back up through data-driven insights.





Your Story

You have 5+ years of design experience with SaaS or digital products – bonus points if you have a degree in interaction design or similar.

You have a portfolio (in URLs) of your work that you’re excited to share.

You’re confident working with both UI and UX – even if one is your main area of expertise.

You have experience in both quantitative and qualitative user research as well as prototyping with software products.

You’re confident in creating a range of design artifacts (i.e. maps, flows, and wireframes to beautiful, high-fidelity UIs) quickly.

Your attention to detail is impeccable and you go the extra mile to make a good UI be a great UI.

You’ve successfully shipped products – or, maybe, you even have multiple successful product/digital launches – that had an impact on the business.

You’re comfortable initiating, defining, and leading innovative initiatives from discovery to delivery.

You’re a collaborator who loves to challenge new ideas/practices and have your ideas/practices challenged.

You become more – not less – creative when faced with limits and ambiguity.

Your friends would describe you as a self starter, motivated, and honest.

You speak English fluently.

Remote is a possibility for this position: If you’re experienced in working remotely, located in Europe for time zone reasons, and willing to come into the office every now and again.





Goodies

Frontify is a very dynamic company where things change quickly and opportunities arise often, providing a lot of space for personal development. We’re a community, one that’ll support you while you strike out on your Frontify journey and make this role your own. Our office is pretty great – we can't wait to show you somewhere down the line – but more important is our culture of freedom, trust, learning, advancement, and happiness. Our word only counts for so much, though. See what we have to offer for yourself – start the conversation.





Next steps