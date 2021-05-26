Senior Product Designer - Mobile (UX/UI)

Job Details

Location: Ho Chi Minh City

Industry: Fin-Tech (Neo bank)

THE COMPANY

TymeGlobal is the international arm of Tyme with operations in Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Africa, Philippines. We own the technology platform and intellectual property globally and collaborate with in-country partners to launch new digital banks. We’ve recently acquired a bank license in the Philippines, therefore we are planning to expand our teams currently based in Vietnam.

THE ROLE

Senior Product designer UX/UI (Mobile)

We are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Senior Product Designer to join our International design team in Ho Chi Min City. This role will require to be based in Ho Chi Min City.

As an integral member of the team, you will work across the full product development lifecycle. Your focus will include all areas of UX/UI and product design, including interaction design, visual design, and user research. Focusing on mobile apps (iOS / Android). User centric design is the foundation of a successful product. As a Senior Product Designer, you will dive deep into complex problem providing your best solution, and get ready for improvement in multiple iterations. You will not settle. At the same time, you will balance excellence and pragmatism, towards achieving business goals.

YOUR BACKGROUND AND SKILL SESTS

Good English speaking and written skills (mandatory)

7+ years in UX/UI design (some of which in mobile design: Android, iOS). Experience in Fin-Tech is a plus.

Excellent knowledge of UI design for mobile apps (Human interface guideline, Material design)

Excellent knowledge UX design best practice, such as: user journey, flow charts, wire framing etc.

You have a portfolio of beautiful, real, detail-oriented design (not conceptual)

Passion for customer-centric design.

An eye for detail – you are usually the first to spot an issue.

Collaborative mindset.

‘Just do it’ attitude – able to find a way to get things done.

BENEFITS

Opportunity to revolutionize banking across multiple countries.

Values driven, international working environment and agile culture.

SMART goals and clear career opportunities (technical seminar, conference and career talk) – we focus on your development.

Overseas travel opportunities for training and work purposes.

A competitive salary including 13th-month salary and performance bonus.

Full benefits and salary rank during probation.

The company will provide a MacBook Pro to carry out your work (can be taken at home)

Insurances as Vietnamese labor law and premium healthcare for you and your family

Meal and parking allowance covered by company.

Relocation package (In case the candidate is based abroad)

To apply, email to: career-vietnam@tyme.com cc: phong.nguyen1@tyme.com, indicating the role you are applying for in the subject line.

Your email must contain:

Cover letter, indicating your current position, years of experience, field of experience

Updated CV

Best example from your portfolio, which must include realistic mobile design examples.



