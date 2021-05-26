Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

In 2012, Tuft & Needle (tn.com) revolutionized the mattress space by turning the focus to the customer with always-honest pricing, an insistence on high-quality products, and world-class customer experience. We started our journey with two software engineers and a dream and today we have grown to a team of more than 175 talented people, working each day to bring the world premium sleep products at an honest cost.

Together, we are radically reshaping how we think about sleep, mattresses, and shopping - and we’re just getting started. Want to join us?

We are looking for an experienced Sr. UX/UI Designer to craft engaging and beautiful user experiences from concept to execution. You’ll take a lead role on the team and drive impact by championing our customers and creating an inspirational, seamless shopping experience that drives brand perception, conversion, and customer satisfaction.

Essential Functions

•Lead and advocate for user-centered design every step of the way and lead the design process from concept to execution.

•Organize complex research and product information into elegant and coherent user flows, interaction designs, interactive prototypes, visual design mocks and specifications for dev to build.

•Propose and validate hypotheses and optimize our site experience through qualitative and quantitative studies and A/B testing

•Plan and execute user research studies and partner with UX researchers to understand our customer and validate product concepts

•Mentor and work closely with other designers, and engage with multiple project partners, including product managers, engineers, UX researchers, marketing managers and other designers to ensure that the user experience is simple, straightforward, and elegant.

•Analyze and synthesize complex design challenges into 'simple' practical design solutions that are grounded in user research and data.

•Continue to build on and advance our existing design system and maintain graphic standards and branding throughout the product’s interface.

•Coordinate and lead ideation sessions with cross-functional teams to successfully collaborate on a project and synthesis ideas into an executional strategy.

•Foster a healthy design practice by giving and receiving feedback with maturity and perspective.

•Actively promote the value of design and design thinking through your interactions with others.

Required Qualifications

•5-7 years related experience in UX design.

•E-commerce experience required. Home experience preferred.

•Experience developing design systems at scale a plus.

•Strong UI animation skills a plus.

•A bias toward testing and a curiosity for what you don’t know

•Ability to clearly articulate design decisions & problems with excellent verbal, written and presentation skills

•Mastery of an iterative design process: incorporating feedback, launching quickly and testing hypotheses

•Strong user advocacy, focused on building the right experience for our customers.

•Meticulous sense of detail with ability to see the bigger picture.

•Ability to coordinate, facilitate, and synthesis multidisciplinary ideation sessions. Ability to live wireframe a plus.

•An entrepreneurial spirit, and willingness to take on new challenges and risks.

•Comfortable in a high-growth, fast-paced, self-starter environment.

•Speed and mastery working in common design and prototyping tools including: Figma, Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, and InvisionApp

•A strong portfolio showcasing examples of problem solving and applying user-centered design principles: concept sketches, user stories, interaction flows, prototypes, design specifications for development, and UI mockups for desktop and mobile. Examples of both methodology and production assets are highly encouraged.



