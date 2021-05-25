Job Details

Traefik Labs is a VC-backed company that develops simple and future-proof cloud-native networking software for modern IT environments. The company’s popular open-source projects include Traefik, the cloud-native application proxy with more than 2 billion downloads and used by the world’s largest web companies. Traefik Labs’ mission is to simplify networking complexity for developers and operations teams.

We believe that simpler is better, that Open Source is superior, and community drives innovation!





The Position

Our team is growing and we're looking for a UI/UX designer to help us design and develop amazing B2B SaaS product interfaces that engineers will love, where every detail is carefully thought out and the whole user experience is intuitive.





Responsibilities

Create simple, innovative, stylish, and user-friendly designs for web user interfaces.

Create and develop design library in close collaboration with the front-end teams

Drive design processes all the way, from setting flows and wireframes to detailed design for the team

Be a driving force in building and developing UX and design for a product that grows fast

Become part of cross-functional teams throughout the company





Requirements

You have experience working with open-source companies, developer-oriented solutions, or B2B tech startups

You have at least 3 years of experience designing SaaS product UI

You are very creative and want to work with the product/engineering/marketing teams from idea and research to build the best products

You have a solid knowledge of user experience and product design skills

You are curious to understand the "Why" and not afraid to ask questions before jumping into implementation

You have a strong sense of good aesthetics and visual design trends and are at the forefront of the latest best trends and practices

You are comfortable working with tight deadlines and moving environments

You own your projects and have a high sense of responsibility

You are fluent in English

You are comfortable working with remote teams





The Location

This position is based in Europe (remote).





Application

Please include a link to your portfolio in your application.