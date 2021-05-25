Job Details

SENIOR CREATIVE DESIGNER (BILINGUAL ENGLISH/FARSI) – WASHINGTON, DC

The Senior Creative Designer will create graphics for a wide variety of media, including television, mobile, and online, including title sequences, infographics, AR, explainers, maps, and graphic templates for production users. Must have a demonstrated background in operating VizRt graphics system for live and pre-recorded programs. We are looking for an individual who can provide inventive, inspired and creatively excellent still and motion graphics for live daily news output, and longer-term projects.

Will report to the Director of Creative and must have the ability to work a flexible schedule on a shift basis across mornings, evenings, weekends and public holidays. Must be bilingual in English/Farsi.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

· Will be responsible for creating graphics for a wide variety of media formats, including television, mobile, and online, including title sequences, infographics, AR, explainers, maps, and graphic templates for production users.

· Will liaise closely with editorial production teams at all stages from briefing, updates and delivery, to ensure requirements are defined, prioritized, communicated and delivered.

· With strong industry experience of commercial broadcast design, you will are a pro-active team player who can assist in the co-ordination of a variety of changing priorities in a dynamic team, and can deliver great designs that are visually excellent, editorially accurate and technically robust.

· Other duties, as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS

· Candidate must have skills including typography, composition, art-working, information design, 3D, animation, and compositing, to be able to deliver the most appropriate creative solution for the brief.

· Formal design qualification, or industry experience with evidence of a proven track record of motion design

· Great communication and presentation skills; ability to communicate quickly and effectively

· Strong working knowledge and experience of Adobe Creative Cloud, editing software and 3D applications.

· Experience of managing simultaneous multiple projects of competing demands and collaborating in a team to successfully complete work.

· Keen interest in the latest design tools, relevant technology, along with visual trends across broadcast, digital and social channels.

· Interest in news and awareness of current affairs.

· Possess technical and practical creativity, strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.

· Knowledge of all the roles involved in a studio program

· Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

· Must have good color vision and good visual acuity

· Must be fluent in both English and Farsi

· Teamwork focused attitude geared toward knowledge transfer within a multi-skilled team.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

· Bachelor’s degree or technical qualification in a graphics or media production related field

· Minimum of 5 years’ experience working within a live broadcast studio environment with 3 years’ focused on studio graphics

· Solid understanding of television production or live production environment.

· Experience of animation and 3D packages such as After Effect and Cinema4D.

· Experience of real-time broadcast graphics systems, e.g. VizRT, Chyron, Avid Graphics.

· Farsi language skills (reading, writing and conversation).

Diversity Inclusion & Customer Service Statement

TeamPeople is an organization dedicated to providing superior customer service. Outstanding customer service encompasses everything from performing the technical, creative and operational aspects of our jobs to the best of our ability, to going the extra mile to assist our customers and colleagues in any way.

We respect, value and celebrate the unique attributes, characteristics and perspectives that make each person who they are. We also believe that bringing diverse individuals together allows us to collectively and more effectively address the issues that face our customers. It is our aim, therefore, that our partners, strategies and investments reflect these core values. TeamPeople is dedicated to providing superior customer service and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.